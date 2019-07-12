Brad Paisley shouldn’t wait so long between visits to Sioux City.
Turning up at the Tyson Events Center Friday night – his first appearance in nearly 10 years – he brought the kind of music that makes Siouxland crowds glad they’re out on a weekend night.
Starting with a tease (winter snow and ice), he quickly segued into summer and opened with “Beat This Summer,” then moved on to “Ticks” before working his way through to “Water.”
With huge screens backing him, it was impossible to miss any of his great guitar licks or his stealth dance moves. The set was so fun to watch there was even a bar that looked like an aquarium at one point.
In black jeans, turquoise short-sleeved shirt and that requisite white hat, Paisley gave the audience just what it needed – a dose of summer fun and a whole lot of solid gold hits. Andy Griffith turned up on screen during “Waitin’ on a Woman.” Openers Scotty McCreery and Riley Green joined him on “I’m Still a Guy.” And, before long, he was grabbing a concertgoer’s cellphone and noodling around like he does on the Country Music Association Awards.
Because he had such a great set designer, Paisley was able to change moods frequently. His “Then” was greeted with a sky filled with stars and a big earth.
His “This is Country Music” turned the Tyson into the Grand Ole Opry.
The attention to detail was incredible. And Paisley’s writing ability is just as sharp as it ever was. His newest single, “My Miracle,” had his wry sense of humor and heart. Written as a tribute to his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, it demonstrated why he survives all of country’s ups and downs.
A good concert? Oh, yeah. But we’re not waitin’ 10 years for another visit. Book the return now.
McCreery wears well
It seems like Scotty McCreery has been around forever. He hasn’t, of course, but he has the kind of songs that wear well and include a checklist of touchstones.
Whipping through those radio hits, sliding around the ones that introduced him as an “American Idol” and paying tribute to heroes like George Strait (he did “Check Yes or No”), the 25-year-old was as smooth as an opener gets. He even had the courage to toss out beach balls early on (for “Feelin’ It”) and didn’t have to contend with them much beyond the song.
Working the anchor-shaped stage like a Broadway pro, McCreery shared a few anecdotes from “Idol,” said marrying last year was the highlight of his life and wasn’t afraid to sing those love songs that sealed the deal. He used “This Is It” to talk about his wife and got the most heartfelt moment from “Five More Minutes.”
McCreery, you might say, is one of those balladeers who chalk up the hits without making a fuss.
Friday, his voice was still just as soothing as it was in 2011 on “Idol.” You could see why Paisley has asked him to tour several times over.
A hit in the making
Look for country music lovers to lap up Riley Green’s upcoming song, “Grandpas Never Died.” Tapping a nostalgic vein, it includes his “I wish” lists – chief among them: That grandpas never died.
The audience warmed to it immediately, suggesting it’s likely to be a big hit. Easygoing and unassuming, Green made a splash with “There Was This Girl,” which he sang as a closer. The king of EPs, he has a number of songs that could position him as another Tim McGraw.
“Same Old Song” and “Bettin’ Man” gave the Tyson crowd a good sense of his wheelhouse. He’s not one of the new butt shakers, but a traditionalist who admitted, “I wish country music still played on country radio.” He was an ideal opener for Paisley. You might say they’re cut from the same cloth.
