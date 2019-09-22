“We Will Rock You,” the musical based on the music of Queen, is a lot like one of those “American Idol” production numbers – filled with great singers but marginal content.
Using a “day the music died” concept, the futuristic plot suggests a time when a conglomerate controls music and no one original has the ability to break through. The Killer Queen (Krystal Chance) and her henchman Khashoggi (Kyle Gruninger) hear there are rebels among them and they’re determined to shut them down and grab a stray instrument from the past.
Meanwhile, a guy named Galileo (Trevor Coll) and a girl named Scaramouche (Keri Kelly) (get the references?) have been taken under wing by a group called the Bohemians. They’re likely the hope for music but, sadly, speak in music titles and have flashes from the past that don’t quite click.
Now touring the country, the 2002 British musical is obviously a way to capitalize on the huge success of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” That took a biographical approach. This – which stopped at the Orpheum Theatre Sunday night -- throws a lot at the wall and little of it sticks.
Ben Elton’s book – a pastiche of song titles and pop culture one-liners -- tries too hard to conjure some kind of plot. It’s not quite “Mamma Mia!” but it does follow the same template.
Ironically, the start of “Idol” is credited with leading to the demise of rock and the rise of Globalsoft, the music manufacturer. Because it has a lot of those wail-able songs from Freddie Mercury, this could feature past “Idol” stars and really do well.
Instead, it stars a number of aspiring actors who aren’t recognizable but have great voices.
While much of it, played out on a scaffold with video screens, looks like “Rent” stabilization, it is expected to stop at arenas. Spread out, the show might seem more interactive. On stage, it looks cramped.
Arlene Phillips’ choreography is stifled, too. Much is dependent on arm movements.
And, then, there are those songs. “Under Pressure,” “I Want It All,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “We are the Champions” get the kind of performance you’d expect.
Coll, Kelly and Brian Christensen (as a rebel named Britney Spears) work every syllable. Chance, who has a great voice, is hampered by a so-so sound system.
Originally directed by Christopher Renshaw, the show has a lot of broad movements and obvious references. You can see a little “Hair” here, a lot of “Rocky Horror” there.
None of it meshes well but, then, the draw never was the plot – it’s the music.
That comes through.
It’s just too bad the actors didn’t have to wear dumb costumes (that look like something “Batman” villains wore in the 1960s) and spout cringing lines. Sometimes, Queen checks all.