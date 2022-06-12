REVIEW: 'Harry Potter' concert is more fun than a Quidditch game

You could really make a case for movie soundtracks as the classical music of today.

At Saturday night’s Sioux City Symphony Orchestra concert at the Tyson Events Center, the score for “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” never sounded so lush.

As with past film/orchestra combos, the SCSO played live while the film unfolded. A choir, too, added to the effect making the series’ first film seem classier than we remembered.

The big screen added to the effect and, in case you weren’t fully convinced, there were folks in Hogwarts robes, a Butter beer substitute at the concession stands and photo stations where you could feel like school was back in session.

All the evening needed were a few dementors flying overhead and the Sioux City Musketeers hoisting the Quidditch trophy.

What helped the film were subtitles that let the audience know what the characters were saying. Because Potter World has its own vocabulary, it’s often difficult. Plus the Tyson acoustics aren't exactly designed for cinematic quiet moments.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, though, were so fun to see as children, “Sorcerer’s Stone” took on new meaning. It also helped lay the tracks for the films that followed.

While some of the older actors are no longer alive, they certainly left an indelible impression and set this up for years of success.

John Williams’ score, meanwhile, was so filled with nuance you couldn’t help realize he was responsible for much of the franchise's magic. The special effects may have been simple, but his themes were not.

Add in the Missouri River Choral Society and, heck, you could have felt you were on vacation in Great Britain.

Because “Sorcerer’s Stone” runs well over two hours, it was great to have an intermission and, yes, concessions to make the journey go a little quicker.

The three-headed dog, Harry’s invisibility cloak and that Quidditch game look a little elementary in retrospect but J.K. Rowling’s storytelling holds up She has a bit of “Wizard of Oz” in this book and a Cinderella story that can’t be denied.

Williams’ score set it apart. The strings got lots of opportunity to shine and when director Christopher Columbus needed the emotions to swell, Williams more than delivered.

Conductor Ryan Haskins wielded the baton like a wand, conjuring his own magic in places we didn’t remember.

While there’s definitely room for more film/orchestra collaborations, this one was quite special. It made you want to see the real Hogwarts. And, since the Universal theme parks have sections devoted to the films, it’s just a matter of getting on a plane (or a Nimbus 2000) and flying there.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.