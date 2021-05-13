REVIEW: Hold your horses: Orange City's 'Cinderella' is stuffed with surprises

ORANGE CITY – The folks behind the Tulip Festival Night Show didn’t squander their year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They stuffed this year’s production of “Cinderella” with so many clever special effects and jaw-dropping props you’ll find it difficult to pick what you liked best.
For my money, the horses on Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage were the real showstopper. Moving like the gears in a fine watch, they made the transformation truly magical. Created by Bruce Vander Stelt, Kelly DeKock and Brian DeKock, the carriage and horses belong in the Night Show Hall of Fame – and at least one or two weddings.
Luckily, the carriage got an encore in a show that has been rewritten by Douglas Carter Beane. Instead of losing her glass slipper on the palace steps, Ella (Brande Pals) has a different narrative and a much stronger prince (Jonathan Foster). He’s not just looking for a queen, he wants a happy kingdom. That introduces the concept of democracy and enough current affairs to make this something more than a classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.
Toying with the show’s book, Beane adds lots of clever lines, a subplot for one of the stepsisters and a stepmother who wants a second chance.
It’s all rather charming, even if some of those simple songs (written for the Julie Andrews TV special) go on longer than they should. Directors Drew and Amanda Lemke have added plenty of business and a costume reveal or two that make that trip to the castle just as crowd-pleasing as the carriage.
Amanda Haverdink introduces the big costume surprise as a beggar woman named Marie. She transforms, too, into the Fairy Godmother and gets one of the more familiar songs, “Impossible,” that sets up the first act surprises. She’s a fantastic singer who knows how to sell moments that aren’t aided by Velcro or puppets. Only Donna Muilenburg (as Ella’s stepmother Madame) gets more laughs. She milks simple lines, does great slow burns and steers her two daughters (Rebecca Mangold and Emily Schuiteman) like floats in an overdecorated parade. They’re their own three-ring circus.
Those familiar songs – “Ten Minutes Ago” and “In My Own Little Corner” among them – have greater meaning in this new setting. They’re not just solos for cardboard characters. They’re plot movers and shakers.
While some dance numbers go on too long (that’s Rodgers and Hammerstein for you), choreographer Robin Suing makes everyone look up to the challenge. Her dinner scenes take advantage of the rainbow of ballgowns and make Ella and Topher (as the prince is dubbed here) stand out like crown jewels.
Pals and Foster look every bit like fairy tale royalty and make you want their happily ever after to come sooner than it does. Beane’s rewritten book toys with that ending but it also gives both stars a chance to show their comic chops.
If you remember “Cinderella” from its many TV incarnations (and that Disney cartoon), you’ll be surprised how timely it now is. It has something politically important to say and, thanks to Orange City’s production, a pair of horses that will make you wish they were part of every Rodgers and Hammerstein show.