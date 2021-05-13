REVIEW: Hold your horses: Orange City's 'Cinderella' is stuffed with surprises

Amanda Haverdink introduces the big costume surprise as a beggar woman named Marie. She transforms, too, into the Fairy Godmother and gets one of the more familiar songs, “Impossible,” that sets up the first act surprises. She’s a fantastic singer who knows how to sell moments that aren’t aided by Velcro or puppets. Only Donna Muilenburg (as Ella’s stepmother Madame) gets more laughs. She milks simple lines, does great slow burns and steers her two daughters (Rebecca Mangold and Emily Schuiteman) like floats in an overdecorated parade. They’re their own three-ring circus.

Those familiar songs – “Ten Minutes Ago” and “In My Own Little Corner” among them – have greater meaning in this new setting. They’re not just solos for cardboard characters. They’re plot movers and shakers.

While some dance numbers go on too long (that’s Rodgers and Hammerstein for you), choreographer Robin Suing makes everyone look up to the challenge. Her dinner scenes take advantage of the rainbow of ballgowns and make Ella and Topher (as the prince is dubbed here) stand out like crown jewels.

Pals and Foster look every bit like fairy tale royalty and make you want their happily ever after to come sooner than it does. Beane’s rewritten book toys with that ending but it also gives both stars a chance to show their comic chops.