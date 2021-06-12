REVIEW: Percussionist highlights 'Glorious Brass' night with Sioux City Symphony

How do you steal an evening of “glorious brass”?
With timpani, of course.
At Saturday’s final concert of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, percussionist Darin Wadley dominated several pieces, Herbert Haufrecht’s “Symphony for Brass and Timpani” in particular.
Heralding the brass section’s military-like movements, Wadley’s precision provided structure that defined the composer’s intentions. Trumpets – those obvious standouts – had to compete. In the process, trombones and an oh-so-good tubist (Michael Andersen) stood out.
They also got attention in the evening’s second act and positively glowed in George and Ira Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm.” A jazzy tuba? The Orpheum got that, too, when music director Ryan Haskins loosened up for the very infectious standard. He danced around the stage, spotlighting all of the soloists.
In the number which preceded it – Percy Grainger’s “Lincolnshire Posy” – several other percussionists joined Wadley and helped convey a variety of moods in the tribute to folksingers.
While the suite was written for a full orchestra, its brass presentation gave horns and trombones deserved attention. The trumpets were present, as well, but they took a back seat to the others.
Their big moment came with two first-act Giovanni Gabrieli selections.
Five trumpets helped recreate Venice in the 16th century for “Canzon Per Sonar Septimi Toni No. 2” and “Canzon per Sonar in Echo Duodecimi Toni.” Like St. Mark’s basilica, the Orpheum displayed exceptional acoustics, helping the brass simulate singers in the church.
Audience members – the first full audience of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic – appreciated the brass showcase. For the musicians, it must have been an inspiring return.
Determined to keep the season alive, Haskins prepped concerts with spotlights on strings, wind instruments and brass. The decision enabled many to enjoy the shortened season in streaming broadcasts. But those presentations couldn’t compare to the thrill that was possible in person.
Next season, the symphony’s 106th, there’s an aggressive lineup that requires participation from the entire orchestra.
That’s encouraging.
When the 105th ended with that rousing “I Got Rhythm,” expect the joint to be jumping when concerts pay tribute to the music of ABBA and include former Eagles guitarist Don Felder.
Saturday’s “Glorious Brass” ended on a hopeful note.