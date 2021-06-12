REVIEW: Percussionist highlights 'Glorious Brass' night with Sioux City Symphony

How do you steal an evening of “glorious brass”?

With timpani, of course.

At Saturday’s final concert of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, percussionist Darin Wadley dominated several pieces, Herbert Haufrecht’s “Symphony for Brass and Timpani” in particular.

Heralding the brass section’s military-like movements, Wadley’s precision provided structure that defined the composer’s intentions. Trumpets – those obvious standouts – had to compete. In the process, trombones and an oh-so-good tubist (Michael Andersen) stood out.

They also got attention in the evening’s second act and positively glowed in George and Ira Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm.” A jazzy tuba? The Orpheum got that, too, when music director Ryan Haskins loosened up for the very infectious standard. He danced around the stage, spotlighting all of the soloists.

In the number which preceded it – Percy Grainger’s “Lincolnshire Posy” – several other percussionists joined Wadley and helped convey a variety of moods in the tribute to folksingers.

While the suite was written for a full orchestra, its brass presentation gave horns and trombones deserved attention. The trumpets were present, as well, but they took a back seat to the others.

