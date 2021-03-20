REVIEW: Sioux City Symphony returns to in-person concerts with bone-rattling offering

If you watched Saturday’s Sioux City Symphony Orchestra concert from home, you missed the chest-rattling joys of the Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Featured during one of the “symphonic strings” pieces, it confirmed why nothing beats a live performance.

At the first in-person concert of the 105th season, musicians wore masks, sat at least six feet apart and left the talking to a series of videos played between selections.

That gave stagehands plenty of time to change the dynamics for a gratifying – if not moving – night.

The bone-rattler – Howard Hanson’s Concerto for Organ, Strings and Harp, Op. 22 – featured Carrie Groenewold on the theater’s impressive organ. For those in the theater, it was also a chance to see Groenewold test her aerobic skills. In one section, she practically did dips while soloing on the pedals. She blended nicely throughout the very Lutheran piece (Hanson hailed from Wahoo, Nebraska) and took advantage of the solo turns that showed her versatility. The selection filled the Orpheum Theatre and served as a great tribute to symphony supporters no longer with us.