Even if Larry the Cable Guy wasn’t along for the ride, Styx got to welcome in spring with a hefty dose of bounce at the Tyson Events Center on Thursday night.
Offering the requisite hits, a sampling from “The Mission” and a return of “Mr. Roboto,” the rockers were in fine form, particularly since they’ve been around for decades.
“So many things have changed,” said lead singer Tommy Shaw. “But we’re still doing what we’ve always done.” In the 1970s and ‘80s, fans showed their appreciation with lighters. Thursday, the faithful held up cellphones and illuminated the arena during “Light Up.”
The song sounded great and featured the kind of chords that defined a generation.
While “Radio Silence,” a cut from “The Mission,” was futuristic in scope, it had that retro vibe that must have resonated with the hardcore Styx fans who wondered where all the “good” music had gone.
While it might be too much to ask for the entire album, the taste proved inviting.
Styx continued that Main Street Electric Parade sound with “Fooling Yourself.”
Bass guitarist Ricky Phillips got a showcase on “Rockin’ in Paradise” but keyboardist Lawrence Gowan did some heavy lifting, too, sporting a top hat, glitter jacket and enough dance moves to suggest he’s half his age.
He worked the moving keyboard repeatedly, putting his leg up a la Jerry Lee Lewis and turning it to give attention to whomever the audience needed to appreciate.
Shaw, Young and Gowan shared the banter between songs and weren’t afraid to play to the home crowd. (Phillips, in case you didn’t know, is from Iowa.)
“Gone Gone Gone,” “The Grand Illusion” and “Lady” were checked off during the first hour.
Then, in the second (yes, there was an intermission), Styx got to “Come Sail Away” and that “Mr. Roboto” reboot.
While “Roboto” was closely aligned with former lead singer Dennis DeYoung, it still exists in the Styx canon and was good to hear with this lineup.
The idea of putting Larry the Cable Guy with Styx was an interesting concept that didn’t play out in Sioux City because the comedian had another commitment. (Imagine the Styx jokes he has in his arsenal.)
Without him, Shaw, Young, Gowan, Phillips and drummer Todd Sucherman still filled the evening.
As Larry might say, they managed to git-r-done.