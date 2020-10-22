Reynolds defends state's COVID-19 policies as the Iowa governor stumps for Sen. Joni Ernst

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I love the energy. I love the momentum. I love the enthusiasm, but we can't just wave the flag. We have to take that momentum and we have to turn it into votes," she told those gathered. "We have to make sure that we're getting all of you to the ballot box to vote."

Reynolds said she puts her trust in the people of Iowa, whom she called "resilient" and "responsible." Because of that mindset, Reynolds said 75 percent of the state's children have been able to return to the classroom in a "safe and responsible manner."

"They do the right thing. They're safe," she said of Iowans. "Because of that, we were able to keep over 80 percent of our workforce working and businesses open."

Reynolds said Iowa's fiscal health is "strong" and that the state is "so poised" to come out of the pandemic, drought, derecho and floods in "a really good place." She also noted that the state's unemployment rate stands at 4.7 percent, down from a high of 11 percent.

"If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that leadership matters and it matters in our local community, it matters in Des Moines and it matters in Washington D.C.," she said.