Reynolds eases COVID-19 business restrictions everywhere in Northwest Iowa except Woodbury County

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- By Friday, customers can start returning to restaurants and some other businesses in all of Northwest Iowa except Woodbury County.

Gov. Kim Reynolds today said she is easing restrictions on eateries, malls and a limited number of other businesses effective on Friday in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties where data on the spread of coronavirus points to a stabilization or downward trend in positive cases.

Woodbury, which has seen a big spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week, is the only county west of Interstate 35 where the restrictions will remain in place for now.

While some businesses are being given the green light in parts of Iowa, restaurants and shopping malls in selected counties will be limited to 50 percent of their capacity and will be expected to continue to observe social-distancing guidelines. Play areas in malls will not be open and food courts will be limited to carry-out orders, the governor said.