Reynolds eases COVID-19 business restrictions across Northwest Iowa except Woodbury County

Dring a briefing Monday, Reynolds said she is embarking on a phased-in and responsible approach to reopening Iowa slowly to businesses back on line in areas with lower incidents of COVID-19 but she said restrictions currently in place for many other non-essential retail establishments will stay in place until at least May 15.

Reynolds said she is also easing restrictions on religious and spiritual activities that adhere to social distancing guidelines and social, community, recreational and leisure sporting events can open with limits to 10 people under the first phase of her plan to reopen Iowa. State officials will closely monitor COVID-19 activities and make more adjustments either to open more of the state up or scale things back if trends go in the wrong direction, she added.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts last week took a similar approach to Reynolds as part of his plan to reopen the Cornhusker state's economy. Starting May 4, the state will relax restrictions on restaurant and other businesses in 59 counties. The loosening list includes the Northeast Nebraska counties of Cedar, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston but not Dakota County, which, like Woodbury County, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days.