Reynolds eases COVID-19 business restrictions across Northwest Iowa except Woodbury County

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- By Friday, customers can start returning to restaurants and other businesses everywhere in Northwest Iowa except Woodbury County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds today said she is easing restrictions on eateries, malls and a limited number of other businesses effective on Friday in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties where data on the spread of coronavirus points to a stabilization or downward trend in positive cases.
Woodbury, which has seen a big spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week, is the only county west of Interstate 35 where the restrictions will remain in place for now.
Dine-in service has been prohibited in restaurants and bars since Reynolds issued the first of several emergency orders on March 17. The establishments have been limited to drive-thru, carryout or delivery services.
Under the plan Reynolds outlined Monday, diners will be allowed back inside restaurants in the selected counties but seated will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Staff and customers also will be expected to continue to observe social-distancing guidelines.
Retail stores and malls also will be allowed to reopen but play areas in malls must remain closed and mall food courts will be limited to carry-out orders, the governor said.
Dring a briefing Monday, Reynolds said she is embarking on a phased-in and responsible approach to reopening Iowa slowly to businesses back on line in areas with lower incidents of COVID-19 but she said restrictions currently in place for many other non-essential retail establishments will stay in place until at least May 15.
Reynolds said she is also easing restrictions on religious and spiritual activities that adhere to social distancing guidelines and social, community, recreational and leisure sporting events can open with limits to 10 people under the first phase of her plan to reopen Iowa. State officials will closely monitor COVID-19 activities and make more adjustments either to open more of the state up or scale things back if trends go in the wrong direction, she added.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts last week took a similar approach to Reynolds as part of his plan to reopen the Cornhusker state's economy. Starting May 4, the state will relax restrictions on restaurant and other businesses in 59 counties. The loosening list includes the Northeast Nebraska counties of Cedar, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston but not Dakota County, which, like Woodbury County, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days.
The new orders in Nebraska, which will be in effect until May 31, will allow restaurants in the select counties to reopen their dining rooms but require them to keep crowds at or below half of their rated occupancy. Dining parties would be limited to six people, and buffets would remain closed. Bars would have to keep their dining areas closed. Salons and tattoo parlors in those areas will be allowed to reopen as long as they prevent more than 10 people from gathering in one place.
On March 17, Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
At that time, Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus. The order imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos through April 30 was expanded March 22 to include salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools and then again expanded the list of non-essential retail business closures to include bookstores, clothing and shoes stores, jewelry, luggage, cosmetic, perfume and beauty supply stores, florists, furniture and home furnishing outlets.
On Friday, the governor eased her order to lift the suspension on elective and nonessential medical procedures and allowed farmers’ markets to sell food products while practicing social-distancing and other precautions in open-air venues.
On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health officials said the state posted 349 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 5,868 since March 8.
Also, state officials said nine Iowans died from the virus – three residents of Polk County, two from Black Hawk County, and one each in Bremer, Dubuque, Poweshiek and Washington counties. Iowa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 127.
The number of Iowans who are hospitalized with the disease stood at 300 on Monday with 31 new admissions in the past 24 hours. There were no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa, keeping that number at 16, and regions of eastern and central Iowa still carried a rating of nine of the IDPH’s 12-point scale.
Black Hawk County continued to post the highest number of positive cases at 844, followed by Polk County at 756, Linn County at 613, Woodbury County at 495 and Marshall County at 408.
