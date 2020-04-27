Reynolds eases COVID-19 restaurant restrictions across Northwest Iowa except Woodbury County

Other community events will remain limited to 10 people or less.

Under the order Reynolds signed Monday, restaurants in the selected counties may reopen their dining rooms on Friday, but must limit seating to no more than half of their rated occupancy.

In Northwest Iowa, restaurant owners greeted the news with a mixture of enthusiasm and frustration.

Dine-in service has been prohibited in Iowa restaurants and bars for six weeks, since Reynolds issued the first in a series of emergency orders to combat the spread of the virus. Establishments have been limited to drive-thru, carryout or delivery services.

Clint Kass, general manager of the 4 Brothers Bar & Grill locations in Le Mars and Sioux Center, spent much of Monday figuring out the logistics of reopening with fewer tables and diners.

"I was talking about that with our staff in Sioux Center this morning," Kass said. "I told them to follow every regulation to the letter of the law. We do not want to jeopardize anybody's health because the crisis is far from over."

The Le Mars and Sioux Center fine dining restaurants shut down immediately after Reynolds issued her March 17 order.