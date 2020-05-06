Reynolds order allow Woodbury County retailers to reopen Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Starting Friday, shoppers can return to non-essential retail outlets in Sioux City, under an order signed late Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The governor's latest emergency order relaxes COVID-19 mitigation strategies in 22 counties, including Woodbury, where the novel coronavirus is more widespread.

In those 22 counties, malls and other stores may reopen Friday if they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity.

Dine-in service in bars and restaurants in the 22 counties will remain prohibited until at least May 15. Those establishments have been limited to drive-thru, carryout or delivery services.

The state's relaxing of the retail restrictions comes as Woodbury and neighboring Dakota County, Nebraska, continue to experience one of the nation's fastest COVID-19 growth rates. Much of the spread has been attributed to the Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in Dakota City. The plant will reopen Thursday after being idled for six days for the company to clean its largest beef facility and test the remainder of the 4,300 workers.