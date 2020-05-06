Reynolds order allows Woodbury County retailers to reopen Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Starting Friday, shoppers can return to non-essential retail outlets in Sioux City, under an order signed late Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The governor's latest emergency order relaxes COVID-19 mitigation strategies in 22 counties, including Woodbury, where the novel coronavirus is more widespread.
In those 22 counties, malls and other stores may reopen Friday if they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity.
Dine-in service in bars and restaurants in the 22 counties will remain prohibited until at least May 15. Those establishments have been limited to drive-thru, carryout or delivery services.
The state's relaxing of the retail restrictions comes as Woodbury and neighboring Dakota County, Nebraska, continue to experience one of the nation's fastest COVID-19 growth rates. Much of the spread has been attributed to the Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in Dakota City. The plant will reopen Thursday after being idled for six days for the company to clean its largest beef facility and test the remainder of the 4,300 workers.
Last week, Reynolds allowed restaurants, retailers and some other businesses to reopen in the 77 Iowa counties where there are fewer virus cases, including Plymouth, which borders Woodbury to the north. Of the 22 counties with more strict state restrictions, Woodbury is the only one west of Interstate 35.
Under her emergency signed Thursday, dentists statewide also can resume providing cleanings and other routine services. Campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas also can reopen statewide Friday.
All re-opening businesses must still practice social distancing among its staff and customers, according to the governor’s orders. For example, dentists must have adequate supplies of protective equipment and comply with virus-related policies recently adopted by the state dental board; campgrounds must ensure social distancing and increased hygiene practices; and cars at drive-in theaters must park 6 feet apart.
Reynolds has said an increase in data available to the state public health department, driven by an increase in the number of tests being conducted daily across the state, gives her administration confidence to take steps such as these to reopen Iowa businesses.
Iowa this week experienced new single-day highs for virus-related deaths (19 reported Tuesday) and hospitalizations (414 reported Wednesday).
“We can do it in a responsible and safe manner based on the data,” Reynolds said Tuesday at her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts. “Together we’re going to move through this and we’re going to start to reopen our economy. We’re going to get Iowans back to work. We’re going to get to the other side of this.”
The newly modified order also clarifies that in the 77 counties where Reynolds recently relaxed other mitigation strategies, social and fraternal clubs, like the American Legion or VFW, must remain closed unless they serve food, and golf clubhouses may be open to facilitate golfers and serve food.
Scheels, a sporting goods retailer deemed an essential business by the state, is the only store currently open at Southern Hills Mall. Sioux City's only indoor shopping center closed its common areas on March 23. Under Reynolds' order, malls that reopen would be required to keep children's play areas closed.
Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.