Reynolds order allows Woodbury County retailers to reopen Friday

Last week, Reynolds allowed restaurants, retailers and some other businesses to reopen in the 77 Iowa counties where there are fewer virus cases, including Plymouth, which borders Woodbury to the north. Of the 22 counties with more strict state restrictions, Woodbury is the only one west of Interstate 35.

Under her emergency signed Thursday, dentists statewide also can resume providing cleanings and other routine services. Campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas also can reopen statewide Friday.

All re-opening businesses must still practice social distancing among its staff and customers, according to the governor’s orders. For example, dentists must have adequate supplies of protective equipment and comply with virus-related policies recently adopted by the state dental board; campgrounds must ensure social distancing and increased hygiene practices; and cars at drive-in theaters must park 6 feet apart.