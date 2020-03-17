Reynolds orders Iowa restaurants, bars to suspend on-site sales over coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- St. Patrick's Day is normally a busy and profitable day for scores of bar owners like Mac Dolan.
But Dolan's luck turned from bad to worse for this year's holiday. Last week, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade he helped start in Sioux City a dozen years ago was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. And, now he's forced to indefinitely shutter all four of his bars, as a result of a statewide public disaster emergency Gov. Kim Reynolds issued Tuesday, on St. Patrick's Day.
“We are closed for business,” Dolan said. "That’s not because we want to be. It’s because we were ordered to close by the government..."
The governor's order forbids gatherings larger than 10 people for at least two weeks. The restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos end March 31 unless changed. The overall health emergency remains in effect until April 16, unless the governor terminates or extends the provisions.
The crowd limit does not apply to businesses that sell groceries.
Under the order, all restaurants and bars are closed to the public, but food and beverages may be sold on a carryout or drive-through basis if they are promptly taken from the premises or are delivered to customers off the premises.
The exceptions are little solace to bar owners like Dolan, who have limited or no food sales. The local businessman said he had no choice but to temporarily close his four Sioux City establishments -- Work & Church, Crash Boom Bang Whiskey Hole, Marty’s Tap and Teasers Gentlemen’s Club -- and lay off all 70 employees.
"I’m still in shock," Dolan said. "I don’t know what else to say.”
Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus that already has triggered 29 confirmed cases and likely will grow in the future.
The governor said her order takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of the virus by implementing temporary measures including moving restaurants to drive-through, carryout and delivery only and closures of certain entities such as bars and recreational facilities.
In Sioux City, scores of businesses were forced to quickly comply with the state mandate announced late Tuesday morning.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City shut down its 45,000-square-foot casino at noon Tuesday, as the governor's order took effect.
"The temporary closure of our casino is the best thing to do for our team members and guests," Hard Rock general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement. "Fortunately, we have not yet had any COVID-19 cases at the facility, though we feel it is important to take preventive steps to limit the risks of community spread."
The Hard Rock had announced Monday the casino would remain open, with more social distancing and cleaning measures, but the hotel would temporarily close Tuesday.
WinnaVegas Casino, owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on reservation land near Sloan, Iowa, and the Blackbird Bend Casino, owned and operated by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska on reservation land near Onawa, Iowa, both shut down Tuesday for at least two weeks.
Grand Falls Casino Golf Resort announced the closure of the rural Lyon County venue on Monday, with the shutdown expected to last until at least March 31.
Reynolds' proclamation also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health, the governor said in a news release.
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster,” she said. “I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
Prior to the governor's announcement, some restaurants, including fast-food chains like McDonald's, had already started to limit sales to carryout and drive-thru. Other restaurants and bars will now do the same.
Marto Brewing Co., which has been open for less than a year on Fourth Street, rapidly changed the eat-in restaurant and sit-down taproom into a takeout place offering both food and craft beer growlers to customers on the go.
"We’ve been telling customers that they can still order food online for pickup,” owner Erik Martin said, a couple of hours after Reynolds' issued the order. "We are also looking into delivering our food as well.”
With its dining rooms now closed, Bob Roe's Point After said the Sioux City restaurant and bar will expand its normal evening delivery service to the rest of the day.
"We got to do what we got to do," said manager Terri Rexius, who noted the full menu will be available for pick up and delivery.
Rexius said she hopes to redeploy her servers and bartenders to delivery orders to avoid layoffs.
"I'm so torn in my thought process," she said. "I just feel bad for everyone who works here."
The governor's emergency declaration also caught many metro area customers off guard in the midst of their lunch hours Tuesday.
Josh Ruring, of Moville, stopped at the Taco John's on Gordon Drive about a half hour before the mandate took effect.
Ruring said he typically eats out for lunch four days per week, usually dining in two days and grabbing take-out the other two.
“There are good reasons for it, but you still have personal interactions with the person at the (pick-up) window..." Ruring said. "It is just gonna take longer. You only get a half hour" for lunch.
Other local businesses impacted by the state declaration included movie theaters, fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic centers.
Before the order was issued, the AMC Southern Hills 12 and Promenade Cinema 14 in Sioux City had announced plans to close their theaters. AMC Theatres said it would close all of its U.S. locations for at least the next 6 to 12 weeks.
Evolve Yoga and Wellness Center said the business is transitioning all its services online, with virtual and self care classes.
Owner Erin Kuehl said Evolve Yoga is doing its best to provide free content for everyone.
But there is still a lot of uncertainty, said Kuehl, who is worried about the impact on her studio and massage therapists, as well as other small business owners.
She is waiting eagerly for new information and hopes everything works out for the best.
"Let's move forward and do what we have to do," Kuehl said.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, governors in Nebraska and South Dakota had not imposed restrictions on bars and businesses like Reynolds ordered.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced public events and gatherings statewide will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus. But Ricketts said businesses can stay open. In coming days, he said, restaurants may be limited to takeout service.
In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday she is not calling for the closure of restaurants or bars in the state.
Journal reporters Bret Hayworth, Earl Horlyk and Diane Dykes and Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Rod Boshart contributed to this story.