Reynolds orders Iowa restaurants, bars to suspend on-site sales over coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- St. Patrick's Day is normally a busy and profitable day for scores of bar owners like Mac Dolan.

But Dolan's luck turned from bad to worse for this year's holiday. Last week, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade he helped start in Sioux City a dozen years ago was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. And, now he's forced to indefinitely shutter all four of his bars, as a result of a statewide public disaster emergency Gov. Kim Reynolds issued Tuesday, on St. Patrick's Day.

“We are closed for business,” Dolan said. "That’s not because we want to be. It’s because we were ordered to close by the government..."

The governor's order forbids gatherings larger than 10 people for at least two weeks. The restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos end March 31 unless changed. The overall health emergency remains in effect until April 16, unless the governor terminates or extends the provisions.

The crowd limit does not apply to businesses that sell groceries.

Under the order, all restaurants and bars are closed to the public, but food and beverages may be sold on a carryout or drive-through basis if they are promptly taken from the premises or are delivered to customers off the premises.