Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds saluted, championed, and challenged some 570 graduates who gathered near the shores of Storm Lake on Saturday for the 128th commencement celebration at Buena Vista University.
“It seems like only a few years ago I was in your seat waiting to walk across the stage,” Reynolds said from the podium gracing center stage in Siebens Fieldhouse.
As a matter of fact, she was in that position.
“I graduated from college (Iowa State University) two-and-a-half years ago at the age of 57,” Reynolds continued. “I was the mother of three, all of whom had graduated from college, and the grandmother of seven.”
Like many 2019 BVU graduates, Reynolds began her college journey immediately after high school. Unlike many occupying seats in front of her, she didn’t finish at that time.
“I assumed it was too late,” she said while reflecting on turns her life would take.
“I want you to know that the words, ‘It’s too late,’ are never a statement of truth,” she said. “They’re only an excuse not to try.”
Reynolds, who admitted that higher political office never occurred to her until age 50, earned her college degree while serving as lieutenant governor after ascending from positions as county treasurer and state senator. She was appointed the state’s 43rd governor in May 2017, then won the general election in November 2018.
“Lives aren’t set at 22 (years of age),” she added. “Never, ever stop learning.”
Her message resonated with Megan Douglas, of Humboldt, who earned BVU degrees in human services and psychology on Saturday. Douglas went back to school while raising children with her husband, Josh Douglas, working at a job, and leading young Boy Scouts.
“I never knew that about the governor,” Megan Douglas said. “She didn’t get her degree until a couple of years ago. How neat is that? It’s nice to see that someone else could balance all that out: working, raising a family, and still make time to get an education.”
Brittany Fisher, of Iowa Falls, decorated her BVU mortarboard with this message: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them, raise them, and be them.”
Fisher, who earned a degree in biomedical sciences, said a BVU Interim travel experience in Africa last winter prompted her to share the message. “I’m an advocate for equality for women,” she said. “I saw in January how women in parts of Africa live and don’t have the rights we have. I want to live out the opportunities I have.”
Having the first woman governor deliver the commencement address meant something special to Fisher, who plans to begin work on a master’s degree in the next year.
“The governor is a reminder that I can do anything I want,” Fisher said. “She got her dream, and now she’s the leader of our state.”
Reynolds urged BVU students to thank those who support them on their career and family paths. She also stressed it’s OK to make mistakes, even fail from time to time.
“I’ve met some of the most successful people in Iowa, the U.S., and throughout the world, and many of them succeeded because they failed,” she said. “They got there because things didn’t work. Adjust, use the experience, learn from it, and move on.”
But, Reynolds cautioned, don’t move away. She also implored BVU students to keep their sights set on Iowa.
“As governor of Iowa, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t give you this critical piece of advice: stay in Iowa!” she exclaimed as an estimated 3,500 people in Siebens Fieldhouse cheered. “I knew I’d get lots of applause on that one!”
“It’s not just because I’m governor,” she said while growing serious. “It’s because I believe it.”
Reynolds cited opportunities in renewable energy, agri-sciences, education, medical fields, and more. She lauded quality-of-life initiatives across the state that feature recreational trails, art centers, and waterways. The average commute in Iowa is less than 20 minutes.
“The No. 1 state for jobs is not California or New York, it’s Iowa,” she concluded.
And yet, a percentage of these new BVU graduates will find work elsewhere. After asking those graduates to “stay put,” Reynolds laughed and said, “Know that our door in Iowa is always open. We’ll welcome you back with open arms.”
Buena Vista University President Dr. Joshua Merchant presented Gov. Reynolds with a Doctor of Humane Letters prior to the speech. He lauded Reynolds for her belief in the power of education, and her commitment to bolstering rural communities and regions across Iowa.
Merchant thanked the governor for her remarks and her ongoing efforts, then talked about how he and his family moved to the state two years ago. “We love Iowa,” he said.
Merchant then closed the ceremony with his challenge to the new graduates, a mix of those who had earned master’s degrees and bachelor’s degrees, both on the Storm Lake campus and in 16 BVU sites across Iowa. “Go do your thing Class of 2019,” he said. “This is your moment. This is your time. It is up to you.”