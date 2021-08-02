 Skip to main content
Reynolds to help celebrate opening of Sioux City housing project
alert top story

Reynolds to help celebrate opening of Sioux City housing project

District 42 aerial

An aerial photo of District 42 apartments and townhouses at Sunnybrook Plaza is shown.

 Provided, Real Property Management Express

SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit Sioux City Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new housing complex in Sunnybrook Plaza.

District 42 features 215 townhomes and apartments built in two phases.

The first phase, which includes half of the units, opened in June. All of the units have been leased, said Benjamin Lauer, an official with the project manager, Real Property Management Express.

The company also has started leasing units for the second phase, which is scheduled to open in September, Lauer said. Many of those have also already been spoken for.

"We’re starting to run out of units," he said. "It’s been popular."

Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes are available, with a variety of floor plans. Monthly rents start at $699 for studio apartments and range to $1,500 for three-bedroom townhomes. 

Amenities include an outdoor pool, community building and a fitness center. 

The complex, 5800 Sunnybrook Plaza, is behind Lowe's and Prime Bank in the commercial district at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and the U.S Hwy. 75/20 bypass.  

Reynolds is scheduled to speak at a ribbon-cutting and open house for District 42 that starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday The open house, which continues until 2:30, includes free food and tours of the property.  

