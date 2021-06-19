Rib Fest returns to downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Rib Fest made its return Saturday afternoon at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event, a major fundraiser for Camp High Hopes in Sioux City -- in 2019, the festival raised more than $75,000 for the camp. Rib Fest last year was replaced with a drive-thru meat sale due to the pandemic.

More than two dozen BBQ "teams" put up tents and stands at the festival Saturday. The best among them won various awards, including Grand Overall Champion, People's Choice, Overall Reserve Champion and awards within meat categories, like chicken.

