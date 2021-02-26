Rick Mullin, Sioux City businessman, Democratic activist, dies at 67

SIOUX CITY -- Rick Mullin, a longtime Sioux City businessman and Democratic political activist, died Thursday at his home in Sioux City.

He was 67. News of his death was first reported Friday on the progressive news website Iowa Starting Line by Sioux City attorney Tim Bottaro, a friend of Mullin's, who wrote the post announcing his death.

In a phone call with the Journal Friday evening, Bottaro described Mullin as a man of varied interests and a voracious reader who traveled the world with wife, Sue. Mullin served on numerous boards in numerous capacities -- he was a part of too many organizations to readily list, as Bottaro put it.

"Politics aside, he was a true asset to our community," Bottaro said.

Pat Gill, the Woodbury County Auditor and another longtime friend of Mullin's, recalled the latter's dedication to Democratic politics. Mullin served two terms as the chair of the Woodbury County Democrats decades ago.