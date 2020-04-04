Ricketts' order will shutter dine-in restaurants statewide, including in South Sioux City

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced an order closing dine-in restaurants and bars, which will be in effect for all 93 counties in the state.

With Ricketts' order, Nebraska joins other states, including Iowa, in barring public establishments from serving patrons inside due to the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus. But Nebraska still remains one of the few to have no local or statewide shelter-in-place orders, along with Iowa, the Dakotas and Arkansas.

Previously, the governor had taken a regional approach, banning gatherings and closing restaurants in areas that had confirmed virus cases that couldn't be traced. These closures never applied to Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, Wayne or Cedar counties, which have not yet had a confirmed case of the virus.

Restaurants and bars in the state will still be allowed to provide take-out food and drink, but patrons will not be allowed inside. The order went into effect Friday night and will remain in effect through May 11.