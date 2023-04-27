SHELDON, Iowa -- RISE Ministries has announced Christian music performers Cochren & Co. are coming back to this year's RiseFest, which will be held in Sheldon June 9 and 10.

"Michael Cochren's music is powerful and it's great to have him coming back to RiseFest," said the organization's president and founder Rob Roozeboom. "He's a great storyteller and we know you'll be blessed by worshipping with him."

RiseFest is a two-day Christian music festival that features the nation's top Christian artists and speakers, as well as seminars, kid activities, ministry outreach, camping and much more.

More information of RiseFest tickets and RISE Ministries can be found at riseministries.com or by calling 712-324-9763.