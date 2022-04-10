Rising fertilizer costs pinch Siouxland farmers; higher crop prices could help offset the pain

HORNICK, Iowa -- Spiraling costs for fertilizers, herbicides and other inputs have put the squeeze on many farmers as spring planting gets underway. But experts say near-record prices for corn and soybeans likely will keep most operators in the black, as long as grain markets hold steady and their crops produce strong yields this fall.

Costs for the three primary types of fertilizers -- nitrogen, potash and potassium, or N, P and K, as they're often known as -- already were rising steeply due to supply-chain problems before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February. The war has further curtailed supplies as Western sanctions hit Russia, the world's largest fertilizer exporter.

"Everything's up across the board, but some things are higher than others. And so, you can say that fertilizers, chemical, seed, even cash-rent land values, they're all up, fairly significantly compared to last year," said Chad Hart, a professor of economics, crop markets specialist and ISU Extension economist at Iowa State University. "But yeah definitely, in the case of especially fertilizer and chemicals, we have seen larger increases there than we're seeing in the other categories."

Heath Brock, procurement manager for NEW Cooperative, a farmers co-op with several sites in Northwest Iowa, said the real impact of the Ukraine war on the availability of fertilizer and other farm inputs might not be known for some time.

"We're only 40-some days in, I don't know if we've seen the true effect of it, or what is yet to come," he said.

As things stand now, supplies are tight. In some cases, Brock said he's had products on order for months "that we are either going to get zero of, or 30 percent, 50 percent, 80 percent, of what I would've wanted to order."

Higher prices, meanwhile, translate to greater risks for the co-op if prices were to decline after high-cost chemicals were acquired.

"Logistics has been very tricky. It takes longer to move product, whether it's fertilizer or chemicals. It also costs more, with the increased fuel and shortage of semis, truck drivers, and the ability to move product," Brock said.

U.S. fertilizer prices have jumped nearly 400 percent compared to the start of the pandemic two years ago, which triggered the supply chain woes.

Nitrogen-based fertilizers, created through an industrial process that combines atmospheric nitrogen and natural gas, are the most widely used in Siouxland, and must be applied each year for corn.

The average price for anhydrous ammonia was at an all-time highs of $1,526 per ton in the last week of March, according to retail prices tracked by DTN. Urea, another nitrogen-based fertilizer, also hit an all-time high, crossing $1,000 per ton for the first time ever, according to the report.

Kelly Nieuwenhuis, who farms in O'Brien County with two of his brothers, said his operation's nitrogen costs went from $300 a ton a year ago to $960 this year.

"So, definitely gonna take a little chunk out of the profitability," Nieuwenhuis said.

ELEVATED GRAIN PRICES

The war also has contributed to surging prices for grain. Russia and Ukraine combine to export more than a quarter of the world's wheat, which feeds billions of people in the form of bread, pasta and other products. With Western nations cutting off oil imports from Russia, petroleum prices have escalated, leading to higher costs for diesel fuel that farmers use to plant and harvest crops, as well as demand for corn-based ethanol, which in turn bolsters demand for corn.

Soybean and corn futures remain elevated, amid uncertainty from the six-week-old war and questions of U.S. acreage decisions as planting nears. May corn rose 11 cents to close at $7.6875 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, while May soybeans advanced 43.50 cents at $16.89 a bushel. Wheat for May gained 31.50 cents to close at $10.5150 a bushel.

These figures are not far from the high water mark of commodity prices roughly a decade ago.

Nieuwenhuis, who has farmed for decades, said that with increasing crop prices, increased input prices should come as no surprise. The sheer magnitude of the price hikes, however, was something of a bolt out of the blue.

"Farmers kind of expected input costs to go up. It seems like whenever we have commodity prices that are better, and more profitable, everyone seems to want a bigger piece of the pie," Nieuwenhuis said. "And our commodity prices about doubled from a little over a year ago. But our fertilizer costs, some of them have been up as much as 400 percent. So that was really not expected."

"That's not uncommon when prices go up, the cost of inputs go up dramatically," said Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist based in Le Mars.

How all this will shake out for farmers depends largely on how the growing season goes. A bountiful harvest is likely to be profitable (at some level) in spite of the higher springtime costs, assuming current prices hold steady.

Even as farmers deal with dented profit margins, the coffers of U.S.-based producers of fertilizers and other farm chemicals are likely to swell amid tight supplies.

Shares of CF Industries, the publicly traded Illinois-based manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers has increased in value by more than one-third since the eve of the Russian invasion. CF shares hit a high of $109.52 on March 25, compared to $74.48 on Feb. 23. CF shares rose $3 to close at $108.21 on Friday.

The company operates a sprawling nitrogen fertilizer complex at Port Neal, just south of Sioux City, that can produce roughly 3,500 tons of ammonia per day.

CF Industries CEO Tony Will told Bloomberg News in late March that the company plans to ship more fertilizer to Latin America due to Russian supply shortfalls. Brazil is heavily dependent on Russian fertilizers.

Mosaic produces all three types of fertilizers, while Nutrien is the world’s largest potash and third-largest nitrogen producer.

RUSSIAN EXPORTS

Russia accounts for about 23 percent of the world's exports of ammonia, 14 percent of urea exports, 10 percent of phosphate and 21 percent of potash, a source of potassium, according to a report from the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The two largest consumers of Russian fertilizers are Brazil and China, followed by the U.S.

The U.S. imports about 93 percent of its potash, but the primary supplier of that chemical is Canada -- Russia represents only 6 percent of U.S. potash imports, according to the University of Illinois report. Smaller percentages of nitrogen and phosphate (12 and 9 percent, respectively) are brought into the U.S. from abroad, primarily from Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Peru, Morocco and Venezuela.

Like petroleum, fertilizer markets are global, meaning that even if the U.S. can furnish most of its own nitrogen and phosphate needs, prices are dictated by worldwide supply and demand.

There's more than one factor behind the skyrocketing prices, Nieuwenhuis said, and the trouble was underway well before Russia invaded Ukraine. The "black swan event" of COVID-19 and the resulting supply-chain crisis has taken much of the blame, while tariffs levied on some imported fertilizers, implemented last year at the behest of a domestic producer, added to the burden.

"Those (tariffs) are never good things, that just ends up making us have to pay more for any imported fertilizers, say from Russia or Morocco," he said.

INPUT COSTS VARY SO WILDLY

Some farmers are likely to feel the pinch more than others. Those who booked their chemicals in the fall of last year are in a better position to ride out the storm -- at least this year -- than those who waited for the spring to buy and apply chemicals.

"For those that were waiting to do like spring fertilizer, yep, they're grumbling about paying higher prices for fertilizer and chemicals, but they're still willing to do it because they do see still potential profits on the board," Hart said.

Tom Oswald, who farms in Cherokee County, said he hasn't seen input costs vary so wildly from one farm to the next in many years, if ever. Much of it depends on when inputs were purchased.

"It's pretty clear that everybody's situation is different, depending on when they decided to execute and purchase inputs, or depending on if their input suppliers were offering contracts to buy inputs earlier at lower prices. And that's potentially made a huge impact on the cost structure of the 2022 crop," Oswald said.

Some farm inputs have been in short supply due to acts of God, including the widely used herbicide Roundup. A major glyphosate production plant in the Louisiana Gulf Coast operated by Bayer, the German company that makes Roundup, was taken offline by Hurricane Ida last summer before resuming operations in the fall. (Glyphosate is the essential chemical ingredient in Roundup).

"It's this combination of shipping things in, throw in some weather disasters, and these little things all add up to causing problems throughout the agricultural supply chain," Hart said, referring to the troubles with Roundup production.

"There's an occasional plant or two that's had some major damage, via fire or something, this past year. That's created some problems too. So the supply-side issues are definitely out there, and the prices are showing that," DeJong said.

Brock said glyphosate prices are up three to four times where they had been prior to the market disruptions.

"Because of the cost increase, some farmers backed away completely, almost to the point where they've removed (glyphosate) out of their program," Brock said.

With the higher chemical costs, some farmers could opt to switch from corn to soybeans, which are generally less fertilizer-intensive.

According to the USDA's annual planting intentions report at the end of March, U.S. farmers are planning to plant a record 91 million acres of soybeans this year, up 4 percent from last year. Corn growers, meanwhile, are planning to plant 89.5 million acres, down 4 percent from last year.

Nieuwenhuis and Oswald said they have not seen farmers in Northwest Iowa make a sea-change toward more soy acres and less corn acres. Iowa has long produced more corn than any other state, and ranks No. 2 in soybean production.

"I know there's some guys this year that may be changing their rotations a little bit, to offset especially the price of nitrogen," Nieuwenhuis said. He added, however: "I know there's people that are gonna plant nothing but corn."

"I don't see a wholesale switch to more beans than corn because, a lot of people in this area are already 50-50, or nearly so," Oswald added.

