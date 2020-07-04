River-Cade announces 2020 schedule of events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The River-Cade board of directors on Saturday released a new schedule of events for the 57th annual River-Cade.

Events have been spread out through July, August, September and October. The date of the River-Cade Smile Contest has yet to be announced, and no mention was made of the River-Cade Parade, nor the Queen of the River pageant.

The schedule follows:

-- July 11 and 12, River-Cade & Green Valley Golf Amateur Golf Tourney, call 712-252-2025 for more information

-- July 17 and 18, Scene of the Crash Rockabilly Car and Bike Show at the Dakota-Thurston County Fairgrounds, more information available on the River-Cade website

-- July 18, River-Cade Sun Valley Golf Footgolf Tournament, 3 p.m., call 712-258-9770 for more information

-- Aug. 14 and 15, River-Cade Rushworks Lanes Bowling Tournament, call 712-252-4545 for more information

-- Aug. 16, River-Cade Skateboard Tournament at Cook Park at 6 p.m., call 712-898-0601 for more information