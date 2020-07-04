You are the owner of this article.
River-Cade announces 2020 schedule of events
River-Cade announces 2020 schedule of events

Riverssance (copy)

Sir Robert (Bob Gifford, South Sioux City) holds Will Gifford, South Sioux City, in the stocks during Riverssance at Riverside park in this 2010 Journal file photo. The 2020 Riverssance is set to go on Oct. 3 and 4. 

 Journal photo by Jim Lee

SIOUX CITY -- The River-Cade board of directors on Saturday released a new schedule of events for the 57th annual River-Cade. 

Events have been spread out through July, August, September and October. The date of the River-Cade Smile Contest has yet to be announced, and no mention was made of the River-Cade Parade, nor the Queen of the River pageant. 

The schedule follows: 

-- July 11 and 12, River-Cade & Green Valley Golf Amateur Golf Tourney, call 712-252-2025 for more information

-- July 17 and 18, Scene of the Crash Rockabilly Car and Bike Show at the Dakota-Thurston County Fairgrounds, more information available on the River-Cade website 

-- July 18, River-Cade Sun Valley Golf Footgolf Tournament, 3 p.m., call 712-258-9770 for more information

-- Aug. 14 and 15, River-Cade Rushworks Lanes Bowling Tournament, call 712-252-4545 for more information 

-- Aug. 16, River-Cade Skateboard Tournament at Cook Park at 6 p.m., call 712-898-0601 for more information

-- Sept. 12, River-Cade 24th Annual Youth Fishing Derby and River City Anglers Casting Contest for ages 4 to 12, at Bacon Creek Park. Must pre-register, cost $5, registry available at Fleet Farm or Bacon Creek General Store. 

-- Oct. 3 and 4, River-Cade's 17th annual Kingdom of Riverssance at Riverside Park 

-- Oct. 31, Barstool Open 

