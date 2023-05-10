SIOUX CITY -- Registration for the 26th annual River-Cade Fishing Derby and River City Anglers Casting Contest is now being accepted at all Sioux City Bomgaars as well as at the Bacon Creek General Store.

The event, which is open to all kids, age 4 - 12, is taking place at 9 a.m. June 3 at Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Road. With a $5 pre-registration fee, they will get a lunch, a rod and reel, a tacklebox and a chance to win a bike.

"If you want to spend quality time with a child, take them fishing," organizer Phil Claeys said. "So far, the River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby has gone fishing with more than 10,000 Siouxland youth."