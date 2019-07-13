SIOUX CITY -- Felicity Young, now 12, learned about the annual River-Cade Smile Contest three years ago.
"I was going on a walk with my parents around the mall, and I saw an advertisement for it, and I thought that it would be fun, and it was!" Young said.
She entered the contest that year, and was one of the winners; she did the same the following year, and again this year -- her final year of eligibility. All the kids in her age group, 10 to 12, were named finalists and will be part of the River-Cade parade on Wednesday.
Young, no one-trick pony, can do more than just smile.
"I like to act, so I practice my angry face, my sad face, my happy face -- you get the idea," she said.
Did you flash your pearly-whites for a chance of River-Cade notoriety back in the day? The Sioux City Journal is looking for you.
Dozens of children, ages 4 to 12, entered the 2019 River-Cade Smile Contest held Saturday afternoon at the Southern Hills Mall. Four panelists, including KTIV personality Matt Breen, judged the boys' and girls' smile skills.
Local entertainer Garie Lewis was the pageant's emcee, bantering with the children and encouraging them to answer questions (many of the youngest ones appeared uncertain of where they go to school). During lulls while the judges tabulated scores, Lewis got the kids to tell jokes.
"Everyone of you here today has got the greatest smile I've ever seen!" Lewis said.
Young's opinion of Lewis is -- open to interpretation.
"He is a human being," she said, prompting Lewis to burst out laughing.
Caliyanna Gomez, 8, one of the finalists in the 7-to-9-year-old category, said she learned about the contest the day of. Which didn't give her much time to practice her winning smile.
Her favorite part of the Smile Contest, she said, was "that I got to win."
Bentley Rich, 6, a finalist in the 4-to-6-year-old category, was in the contest last year and entered it again this year because he "figured out it was fun." He was lucky he made the contest this year -- he recently suffered a slight boo-boo after a bicycle mishap.
"My bike fell on my toe," he said, showing off a small scrape on the toe.