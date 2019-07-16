Celebrating the magical fun of River-Cade

River-Cade will be hosting several events in the coming days, beginning with a Skateboard Tournament for beginner, intermediate and advanced participants, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cook Park, 505 Market St.

The popular River-Cade Parade will have a truncated route, due to road construction, when it begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The parade starts at Third and Court streets, going west toward Pierce Street, before taking a turn to the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot. An ice cream social will take place while this year's Smile Contest winners will be chosen and the fate of the Cream of the Crop Karaoke finalists will be revealed immediately after the parade.

River-Cade will be hosting an Open Mic night at 7 p.m Thursday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., as well as a Downtown Live Music concert at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

River-Cade's Scene of the Crash Rockabilly Car and Bike show has a two-day run Friday and Saturday at the Ickey Nickel Bar and Grill, 4700 41st St.

Saturday will be full of activity as River-Cade hosts a Cribbage Tournament at Skyline Bar & Casino, 103 North Highway 105, North Sioux City; a Bowling Tournament at Rush Werks, 3828 Stadium Drive; a Volleyball Tournament at Jim's Lounge, 3405 Stone Ave.; and a Rugby Tournament at the Dibble Sports Complex, 1300 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City.

If that's not all, the River-Cade Royalty Coronation and the River-Cade King of Comedy Contest will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.