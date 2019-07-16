SIOUX CITY -- What are surefire ways of winning the annual Port of River-Cade Smile Contest?
If you ask Amber Schubert, a little poise will help out as will having plenty of self-confidence. But missing a tooth or two? Now, that's a terrific way of standing out from the crowd.
"Not having all of your front baby teeth makes you memorable to the judges," said Schubert, who was a 6-year-old Smile Contest winner in 2003. "You look quite unique that way."
"Oh yeah, I was missing quite a few teeth," said Austin Craighead, who was 7 years old when he won the Smile Contest in 2008.
Smiling big despite the gaps in his grin was also the deciding factor for Brian Ferguson, who was a 7-year-old winner during the 1976 River-Cade Smile Contest.
"I remember it very well because it was the bicentennial year and the winner received a savings bond in addition to a red, white and blue bike as a prize," said Ferguson, who is now a 50-year-old sprinkler installer living in Sioux City. "I kept the savings bond for a long time but the bike was stolen in less than a month."
Schubert, who is now a 22-year-old nanny, also won a bike, as well an an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen.
"I was supposed to win a bike, but I got a basketball hoop instead," said Craighead, now an 18-year-old North High School senior.
"You got to trade one prize in for another?" Schubert asked incredulously.
"I think I just got a gift certificate," Craighead said with a shrug. "So it didn't really matter what I used it for."
Indeed, Ferguson said the real highlight was riding in a car during the River-Cade parade.
"When you're a kid, being in a parade really made you feel important," he said.
River-Cade organizers also agree with that sentiment. According to Smile Contest master of ceremonies Garie Lewis, all kid contestants have been invited to be in a parade. A winner in the 4-6 age group, the 7-8 age group and the 9-12 age group will be selected at the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot immediately after Wednesday night's parade.
"Being in a parade made me feel like a fairy princess," she said. "Since I felt like a princess, I had to perfect my royal wave."
Craighead insisted he didn't have a royal wave as much as he had some awesome dance moves.
Or, at least, that's what he's been told.
"People still tell me that I did a dance during the competition and at the parade," Craighead said. "But I remember nothing about dancing."
Instead, Craighead remembers the impression people got whenever he smiled.
"A nice smile will put anyone in a good mood," said Craighead, who wants to go into business after graduating from college.
But a nice smile can also be exhausting, Schubert said.
"I remember being so tired after the River-Cade parade," she said. "Once you're the Smile Contest winner, you're expected to smile from the start of the parade to the very end."
Having said that, Schubert foresees she'll be doing plenty of smiling in the future.
"In the fall, I'll be studying for my doctorate in occupational therapy at College of St. Mary (in Omaha)," she said. "Patients respond better when their occupational therapist is smiling at them."