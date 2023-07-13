SIOUX CITY -- The year was 1964.

The year President Lyndon Baines Johnson declared a War on Poverty; a brash young pugilist named Cassius Clay easily defeated heavyweight champ Sonny Liston; and singer Bob Dylan first introduced "The Times They Are a-Changing."

It was also the maiden year for Sioux City's River-Cade celebration. The now 60-year-old shindig is returning with a multitude of events, including the always popular parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. July 19.

CELEBRATING THE MISSOURI RIVER

For as long as it had been around, the port of Sioux City had been an important crossroads for shipping and transportation. 1964 proved to be a banner year for the area's industry and economy.

"That was the year when the Missouri River was rechanneled and a six-foot-deep channel in Sioux City allowed for more of our soybeans and beans to be sent by barge down the Missouri," Sioux City Public Museum archives manager Tom Munson said. "It also meant steel and other products could be brought from the south, via barge, to Sioux City on the Missouri."

"Transporting by barge was a less expensive alternative to rail transportation," he added. "The downside was barge traffic was seasonal. As soon as the cold weather came and the river froze over, barge traffic was done until spring."

COMMERCE MERGES WITH COMMUNITY

Nevertheless, a group of local businesspeople decided to organize a festival commemorating the Missouri River.

"While River-Cade was a celebration of the community, there was also a commercial side to it," Munson said. "The business community always wanted to tout Sioux City as being a port city."

River-Cade board president Lora Vander Zwaag, said the original festival was patterned after the Twin Cities' Aquacentennial, which was famous for its outdoor parties, big parades, midway rides and floating barges of entertainers, all centering on the river.

"The biggest difference was that Aquacentennial was held in the summer and the original River-Cade was held in October," she said.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS, DEDICATED FAN BASE

From its humble origins as a three-day event first in October 1964 to today, River-Cade has ebbed and flowed as constantly as the Mighty Mo.

The event has withstood a sharp reduction in barge traffic; economic hardships; unpredictable weather; flooding; a devastating site changes; as well as increasing competition from other summertime events.

Through it all, River-Cade has emerged as a Siouxland staple in addition to becoming one of Iowa's longest-lasting outdoor events.

A fact which would prove to be a shocker for any of the festival's founding members, Munson said.

"Everybody thought it would last five years at most," he said. "They planned for River-Cade to bring in 30,000 to 50,000 people on an annual basis before it would be discontinued."

However, River-Cade attracted a dedicated fan base from the very start, including Phil Claeys, who recalled kissing a girl by the carnival midway during the event's second year.

"I was 13 at the time and had my heart set on becoming a Catholic priest," the now 72-year-old Sioux Cityan recalled with a laugh. "After that first kiss, I decided I wasn't cut out for a life of abstinence."

Instead, Claeys became one of River-Cade's most-visible proponents.

"I loved all of the events, including the carnival rides to the parade to the smile contests, " he said. "They all represented summer to me."

PORT ADMIRALS & VOLUNTEERS

Yet River-Cade was dependent on the efforts of volunteers, who took on honorary titles like Commodore, Port Admiral and Parade Grand Marshal.

This year's incoming Commodore is Pat Wojcik, the incoming Port Admiral is Steve Stouffer and the parade's grand marshal is businesswoman Charise Yanney.

Along with the exalted titles, River-Cade officers received Naval-inspired uniforms and epaulets that were cherished for years.

Indeed, many uniforms worn by past Commodores have found their way into the Public Museum's permanent River-Cade collection.

"As people age and downsize, they begin to donate memorabilia to the Museum," Munson said. "Over the years, we've acquired a sizeable amount of River-Cade memorabilia."

STAYING RELEVANT, FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Which pointed a perception River-Cade has had over the years. Was it passed it's prime?

"People like to second-guess us. Has Saturday in the Park stolen some of our thunder? Do people still enjoy a parade and a carnival during the hottest days of July" Claeys said, repeating questions he's heard over and over again. "More importantly, is River-Cade still relevant? I think it is and I think it has evolved with the time."

A YEAR-ROUND SUMMER STAPLE

As a longtime River-Cade volunteer and its principal event planner, he has been largely responsible for expanding it from being a summertime festival into a yearlong endeavor.

This includes a homemade cardboard sled race in February, a youth fishing derby in June and, new this year, a Bluegills and Bluegrass Music Festival, held last month at the Anderson Dance Pavilion.

Come October, the annual Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Fair at Riverside Park will attract lord and ladies from around Siouxland, closing out River-Cade's lineup of events.

"I love what Phil does with River-Cade," Vander Zwaag said. "He makes sure that everything is very family-friendly."

Another thing that Claeys excels at is attaching the River-Cade moniker onto a multitude of events. Summertime events as diverse as car shows, volleyball tournaments and skateboard contests now boast allegiance to River-Cade.

Yet seminal activities like the smile contests and the River-Cade Queen and her Royal Court (which awards college scholarships) remain integral parts of the festival.

"Those things will never die," Claeys said. "They can't because people have so many memories of them."

CHARTING RIVER-CADE'S FUTURE

Yet River-Cade has adapted to changing times.

"If anyone has a fun idea for an event, I'm willing to help them out," Claeys said. "I love having fun."

Plus, he is bullish on the future of River-Cade.

"There were some people who doubted we'd make it to our 60th birthday," Claeys said with a smile. "I can't wait to see what the future has in store for River-Cade."

