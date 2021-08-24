Riverside, Leif Erikson pools see uptick in admissions, while Lewis' decline in 2021

SIOUX CITY -- Total admissions at Sioux City's three public pools rose 2021, signaling a recovery from last year's swimming season, which was shortened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Admissions at Riverside, Leif Erikson and Lewis pools combined, increased by 81% from 2020 to 2021. However, entries were still down from the three calendar years before pandemic restrictions were implemented.
"I didn't think this current calendar year was going to be as good as it was. The bounce back from COVID was way more than I anticipated," said city recreation supervisor John Byrnes. "It's bouncing back, but it certainly hasn't recovered to normal."
Pool admissions totaled 40,015 in 2021, down from 48,139 in the pre-COVID summer of 2019, according to Parks and Recreation Department data.
Among the three pools, Riverside Aquatic Center saw the biggest jump this year, with the 25,978 admissions representing a 222% increase from 2020 and nearly a 2% increase from 2019.
Byrnes said Riverside's zero depth entry and tube and body slides, as well as upgrades to its pool house this year, make it an attractive location for families.
"It's our least residential pool, so it's more of like a destination, but it does much better than our other pools," he said.
Leif Erikson's admissions rose from 8,458 in 2020 to 8,871 this year. However, the north side pool's numbers still trailed those in calendar year 2017, when 13,591 admissions were recorded.
After rising slightly from 2018 to 2019, admissions at Lewis Pool hit an all-time low over the most recent five-year period, plummeting from 5,522 in 2020 to 5,166 in 2021.
City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center, which would replace Lewis. A $8.5 million request for the project in the 2025-26 fiscal year is part of the city's five-year capital improvements budget.
"Leif Erikson, a couple years back, was basically sinking, so there was a concern that that pool wouldn't hold up over time," Byrnes said. "We've studied that year in and year out, and it hasn't actually moved in the last three years. As far as the maintenance goes, sure, it's an older pool, but it is holding up."
In January, Mayor Bob Scott suggested staff consider placing the regional aquatic center in the vicinity of Northern Valley Crossing, a prime site for retail and commercial development on the southeast corner of Floyd Boulevard, rather than in Morningside. Byrnes said Parks and Rec will put a committee together to study potential locations and determine which ones are appropriate for a new aquatic center.