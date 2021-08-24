Riverside, Leif Erikson pools see uptick in admissions, while Lewis' decline in 2021

Leif Erikson's admissions rose from 8,458 in 2020 to 8,871 this year. However, the north side pool's numbers still trailed those in calendar year 2017, when 13,591 admissions were recorded.

After rising slightly from 2018 to 2019, admissions at Lewis Pool hit an all-time low over the most recent five-year period, plummeting from 5,522 in 2020 to 5,166 in 2021.

City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center, which would replace Lewis. A $8.5 million request for the project in the 2025-26 fiscal year is part of the city's five-year capital improvements budget.

"Leif Erikson, a couple years back, was basically sinking, so there was a concern that that pool wouldn't hold up over time," Byrnes said. "We've studied that year in and year out, and it hasn't actually moved in the last three years. As far as the maintenance goes, sure, it's an older pool, but it is holding up."