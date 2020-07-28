Riverside pool closes for season after lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Riverside Aquatic Center was abruptly closed Tuesday, after city officials announced a lifeguard who worked at the pool tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure was announced late Tuesday afternoon, as a decision of the Parks and Recreation Department. A city release said the lifeguard had not worked at Riverside since Friday, but the closure was necessary to protect the health and safety of swimmers.

In an interview, City Councilman Alex Watters said the lifeguard who tested positive had direct interaction with several other lifeguards from the facility throughout the weekend, and therefore they all needed to quarantine.

The city operates three pools, and the Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will remain open, as scheduled, through Sunday. Capacity for open swim sessions will continue to be monitored, and updates will be announced on the Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page.