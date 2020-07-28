Riverside pool closes for season after lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The Riverside Aquatic Center was abruptly closed Tuesday, after city officials announced a lifeguard who worked at the pool tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure was announced late Tuesday afternoon, as a decision of the Parks and Recreation Department. A city release said the lifeguard had not worked at Riverside since Friday, but the closure was necessary to protect the health and safety of swimmers.
In an interview, City Councilman Alex Watters said the lifeguard who tested positive had direct interaction with several other lifeguards from the facility throughout the weekend, and therefore they all needed to quarantine.
The city operates three pools, and the Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will remain open, as scheduled, through Sunday. Capacity for open swim sessions will continue to be monitored, and updates will be announced on the Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page.
Two months ago, city officials had announced pools would not open for regular operations this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The plan was to limit usage of pools to adult fitness classes and swimming lessons for children on select times of the day, beginning in late June.
But a shift in the decision by city officials was announced June 15, shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted COVID-19 restrictions on the state's swimming pools and water parks.
Procedures were set in consultation with Siouxland District Health to provide a safe environment for pool users.
A distance of six feet is recommended in the pool and on the decks, to maintain a degree of social distancing. Wearing masks on the pool deck is highly encouraged, although they should not be worn by people who are in the water. Only family members can be in the water with children during lessons.
One key element is that all swimmers must sign in with their names, for information that will be used by staff for contact tracing, in the event a positive case is confirmed.
For those who had been enrolled in Riverside swimming lessons, a pro-rated refund or transferring swim lessons to Leif Erikson or Lewis pools is being offered. Those with questions should contact the Parks and Recreation office at 279-6126.
PHOTOS: Sioux City swimming pools through the years
Riverside Pool
Swimming pool at Central High Annex
Leeds Pool
Leeds swimming pool
Children's Park swimming pool
Leif Erikson Pool
Leif Pool
Lewis Pool
Riverside Pool
Children's Park swimming pool
Cook Pool
Cook Pool
Leif Erikson Pool
Leeds Pooch Paddle
Diving at Leeds pool
Diving at Leeds pool
Riverside Aquatic Center
Sioux City pool opening
Lewis Pool
