SIOUX CITY -- The Riverside Family Aquatic Center will not open for the season on Memorial Day weekend as it has in the past, due to a plaster replacement project that was delayed by weather.
According to a statement from the City of Sioux City, the cold and rainy spring made it difficult to complete the $272,000 plaster replacement project in the anticipated time frame, which has pushed back opening day. The Parks and Recreation Department anticipates opening Riverside Pool June 1. A public announcement will be made early next week, once completion of the project is confirmed.
Operating hours will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. once the pool opens. The price of admission is $3.50 for children 2-17 and $4.25 for adults and older. Children under 2 get in free.
Leif Erikson Pool and Lewis Pool will open for the season June 3. The price of admission for both pools is $2.25 for children 2-17, $3.50 for adults. Children under 2 get in free.
All city-owned splash pads, which will open to the public Saturday, are free to use. A public restroom is now available at each location. The new restrooms at Leeds and Dale Street Parks have plumbing work to be completed, but will be up and running in the near future, according to the statement.