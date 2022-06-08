 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Riverside Pool opening pushed back, again

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The city has announced another delay in opening the Riverside Family Aquatic Center due to ongoing maintenance issues. 

The pool, 1301 Riverside Blvd., which was supposed to have opened on June 11, is now scheduled to open June 18, or "sooner, if possible," according to a press release from the city. 

The Riverside pool ordinarily would have begun its season on Memorial Day weekend, but a leak discovered at the pool initially pushed the opening to June 4. That delay was later extended a week, followed by this latest delay. 

The Leif Erickson Pool on the north side is currently open to the public, while the Lewis Pool in Morningside is set to open at 1 p.m. June 11. 

A special Friday Night Free Swim, sponsored by the bar Buffalo Alice, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the Lewis Pool. 

Sioux City swimming pools from the past

+10 
+10 
YWCA pool
+10 
+10 
Leeds swimming pool
+10 
+10 
Lewis swimming pool
+10 
+10 
Riverside swimming pool
+10 
+10 
Leif Erikson Pool
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Grand opening of summer tubing at Cone Park pushed back

Grand opening of summer tubing at Cone Park pushed back

Two lanes of track on the main hill were set to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but the plastic-type surface's arrival and installation was delayed due to supply chain issues, according to John Byrnes, the city's recreation supervisor. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Large great white shark lurks off New Jersey coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News