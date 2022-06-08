Riverside Pool opening pushed back, again

SIOUX CITY -- The city has announced another delay in opening the Riverside Family Aquatic Center due to ongoing maintenance issues.

The pool, 1301 Riverside Blvd., which was supposed to have opened on June 11, is now scheduled to open June 18, or "sooner, if possible," according to a press release from the city.

The Riverside pool ordinarily would have begun its season on Memorial Day weekend, but a leak discovered at the pool initially pushed the opening to June 4. That delay was later extended a week, followed by this latest delay.

The Leif Erickson Pool on the north side is currently open to the public, while the Lewis Pool in Morningside is set to open at 1 p.m. June 11.

A special Friday Night Free Swim, sponsored by the bar Buffalo Alice, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the Lewis Pool.

