SIOUX CITY -- A man was killed and another injured early Sunday morning in a shooting incident in Riverside.

At around 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a residence at 2013 Metropolitan St. in Riverside, where the caller reported he had been shot, according to a Sioux City Police Department press release.

The caller was found in the back yard of the residence; he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Officers found a second man in front of the residence who had also been shot. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Officers learned that gunfire was exchanged between the men following a disturbance at the residence, according to the press release. Sioux City Police investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.