Road conditions continue to be hazardous throughout tristate area

SIOUX CITY – Travel is not advised on many roads throughout the tristate region due to drifting snow and travelers are being asked to cautious and slow down if they do have to travel.

The Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota departments of transportation reported numerous roads with drifting snow, causing partially covered roads and low visibility.

The Iowa Department of Transportation listed all state roads in Dickinson County as "impassable" due to whiteout conditions and blowing and drifting snow.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office told people "do not travel" in the Northwest Iowa county, as deputies would not be responding to stuck motorists unless there was a life-threatening emergency.

"The Clay County plows have been pulled (off the roads) today, Dec. 23, 2022. There are already quite a few cars in the ditches, and they may be left there the remainder of the day," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle, and prepare to be there for a long period of time."

Lyon County also remained in a no travel advisory on Friday. The sheriff's office said in a statement that county plows were being pulled off the roads at 3 p.m. and state plows at 5 p.m.

"A tow ban is in place for northwest Iowa. Please stay home," the sheriff's office said.

Osceola County, Dickinson County, O'Brien County and Sioux County issued a similar warning, stating the county would be pulling plows off of county roads on Friday, and state plows at dark.

"Drifts are several feet high in some areas. Deputies may not be able to get to you," Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. O'Brien County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were getting stuck attempting to assist motorists.

Friday afternoon Sioux County deputies advised that blacktops in areas throughout the county are completely blocked with snow drifts. Buena Vista County will remain in a no travel advisory through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service reported extremely hazardous travel conditions with significantly reduced visibility and life-threatening cold. Siouxland was in a blizzard warning through Friday into Saturday and a wind chill warning through Saturday.

Wind chills are expected to be as cold as -35 degrees to -55 degrees through Saturday morning. Wind chills around -35 degrees can cause frostbite in fewer than 10 minutes and wind chills around -50 degrees can cause frostbite in fewer than 5 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds between 35 mph and 50 mph are expected through Friday and will gradually decrease through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sioux Falls National Weather Service reports that even though roads are not closed, there are many reasons not to travel.

Area DOT 511 websites report drifting snow, scattered slippery spots , blowing snow and visibility less than one half mile throughout the area into Minnesota.

As of Friday afternoon, roads throughout Sioux City were mostly clear with partial coverage, but outside of Woodbury County roads were reported to be “travel not advised” or “impassible.”

In South Sioux City into the rest of Nebraska, most roads were reported to be partially covered and in South Dakota most roads in the area reported "travel not advised" or scattered ice with low visibility.

Entering into Minnesota, most of the roads north of Siouxland were closed or are “travel not advised.”

If traveling for the holiday is necessary, Sioux City Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Marshall Ryan Collins recommended travelers let family and friends know what path they are taking and when they plan on arriving.

He advised having a fully charged cell phone and a power bank for backup. He also recommended having a full tank of gas and never letting it go below half a tank.

In case of an accident, travelers should keep blankets and water in their cars.

"If you get caught in a snowstorm, the last thing we want people to do is to try to walk for help," he said. "It's better to call for help and stay with your vehicle because eventually, help will come," he said.

Travelers can check the roads on their route through each state’s 511 traveler information website or visit www.safetravelusa.com

Reporter Dolly A. Butz contributed to this story.