Rob Sand coming to Sioux City for town hall Friday

SIOUX CITY -- State Auditor Rob Sand is planning a town hall in Sioux City on Friday.

The town hall is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Mid City Park, 801 Court St. Sand will discuss his work in the auditor's office and there will be a question-and-answer session. Attendees are welcome to bring a lawn chair.

Sand, a Democrat with a very active presence on social media, was elected in 2018. He has not decided whether to run for re-election or seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022.

Sand will return to Northwest Iowa next week for an open house at Perry Creek Dairy, northwest of Merrill. At that event, which starts at 3:15 p.m. on June 9, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will issue a dairy proclamation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.