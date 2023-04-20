SIOUX CITY — Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC News' Good Morning America, told attendees of the Waitt Lecture to "dream big but focus small."

Roberts spoke at Morningside University on Wednesday as part of the inauguration ceremony of University President Albert Mosley. She shared her journey to becoming a sports journalist and host of Good Morning America, as well as a few pieces of advice.

She began contributing to Good Morning America in 1995 and was named co-anchor in May 2005. She's also the only person to present at the Waitt Lecture twice.

"I can't believe it's been 18 years," she said on Wednesday.

Her father, Air Force Colonel Lawrence Roberts, was a 1957 graduate of Morningside. Lawrence Roberts was one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II and later served in Vietnam. He received a total of 19 service medals and awards during a distinguished career with the U.S. Air Force.

Her parents were the first in their families to attend college. She said her father always talked about how compassionate the people at Morningside were and how understanding they were of his schedule of being a pilot and a student.

Roberts said her father’s assignment in the area was the last time he was a full-time pilot in the U.S. Air Force. She recalls seeing books about Morningside as a child at home and said the memorabilia they have is from his time here.

The two points Roberts made during her presentation were to "dream big but focus small" and "make your mess your message."

"Dream big, have a big audacious, bold dream but focus small on those day-to-day things that will ultimately get you there," she said.

Roberts said her parents encouraged her to follow her passion. That passion was sports.

"Anything that they would let a little girl play in Mississippi at that time, I was into it," she said. She had a dream to play at the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament but made the switch to basketball due to her height.

In high school, she determined she had the heart and desire to go professional, but did not have the ability. She decided she wanted to be a sports journalist. She decided to put herself into the position to receive a college scholarship.

"You have to position yourself for good things to happen to you," she said.

Roberts attended Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana. She continued to put herself in the position to succeed by seeking out a local radio station in college to get practical sports reporting experience.

She graduated college with honors but said in the Deep South no one wanted to hire a woman to cover sports at the time. She received one full-time news reporter offer and one offer for a part-time sports position.

She took the part-time job as a weekend sports editor in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at $5.50 an hour for 30 hours a week. She then worked in Biloxi, Mississippi and then Nashville, Tennessee. Four years out of college ESPN interviewed her for a job, but at the time they weren't sure what she was going to be doing. At that time she wasn't ready and turned it down.

"It's as important to know your weaknesses as it is to know your strengths," she said.

She then went to Atlanta, Georgia, gained more experience and the next time ESPN called, she took the job and stayed for 15 years. She was a host of ESPN’s SportsCenter and contributed to NFL PrimeTime.

"And you know what, I made it to Wimbledon," she said. "I did not have a tennis racket in my hand, I had a microphone."

When she said to dream big, she also said a person never knows how their dreams achieved will look and the dream may be different than originally imagined, but they will be as powerful and meaningful as hoped.

Another message Roberts passed on to the audience was "making your mess, your message," meaning sharing the struggles and triumphs.

When Joel Siegal, an entertainment editor for Good Morning America, died due to colon cancer, Roberts was asked to partake in a special tribute show, talking to his doctor about the importance of detecting cancer early.

Later that day, she felt a lump and decided to schedule an annual exam because of that interview. In 2007 she was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. In 2012, the medication that treated her cancer ended up causing blood cancer and she needed a bone marrow transplant.

She recalled how Siegal was an advocate for the early detection of colon cancer and was trying to decide if she was going to share what she was going through. Her mom told her to "make her mess, her message."

Her mom told her to be the voice for others who were going through similar challenges. She said by speaking out she has helped get people to sign up for the National Marrow Donor Program.

Roberts’ speech was part of the two-day inauguration ceremony of Morningside President Albert Mosley. Part of the ceremony is the message of serving and helping others. Roberts encouraged attendees to "make your mess your message" and share what they learned during trying times with others.

Mosley's inauguration will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Eppley Auditorium. A full schedule of events can be found on Morningside's website @morningside.edu.