SIOUX CITY – Since Tuesday, some telephone service in Siouxland has been down, as a result of thousands of automated, prerecorded "robocalls," according to a phone company statement Wednesday.
FiberComm, a Sioux City phone and internet service provider, said Wednesday it had been experiencing nearly 4,000 calls per hour from phone numbers outside the local calling area.
“This has at time overwhelmed system capacity and thereby affected normal telephone service,” the company said. “Through extensive monitoring and engaging with other telecom carriers, we have determined these calls are robocalls. Therefore, we are taking aggressive steps to mitigate, reroute, and even block these calls into our network.”
The issue has affected Siouxland businesses and emergency response systems, including the Sioux City Police Department.
“Due to technical issues phone calls made from the Verizon network are not connecting to non-emergency phone lines for Sioux City PD/Woodbury County,” the Sioux City Police Department stated in a press release Wednesday. "If assistance is needed 911 is still connecting."