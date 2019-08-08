HULL, Iowa -- A Rock Rapids woman was injured in the early morning hours Wednesday after she crashed her vehicle into a home in Hull.
According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to a residence at 1703 Linden St., where a car had collided with a house.
Kaytana Heimark, age 18, of Rock Rapids, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord westbound on Seventh Street when she failed to stop for a sign at Linden Street, drove over a curb, crossed a lawn and drove into the residence.
Heimark was taken by ambulance to Sioux Center Health and was later flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls for treatment of her injuries. The homeowner, who was inside during the collision, was not injured.
The Honda sustained an estimated $6,000 worth of damage, while the house sustained $3,000 worth of damage.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and an investigation is continuing.