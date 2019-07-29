DOON, Iowa -- A man who was injured in a single-vehicle ATV crash Saturday in Doon has died, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Sergeant Vince Kurtz of the Iowa State Patrol said in an email Monday that Sanford Health in Sioux Falls confirmed the death of Jacob Daniel Soodsma, 25, of Rock Valley, Iowa.
The crash happened at 3:29 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Main Street in Doon. A four-wheel ATV driven by Joseph Thomas Keegan, 27, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, entered the intersection from a private residence when Soodsma, a passenger on the ATV, fell off the back. He was taken by ambulance to Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley and later airlifted to Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
The crash remains under investigation.