The first Rock Your Total Joint Replacement Camp, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Rock Valley Physical Therapy, 902 Illini Drive, Silvis.

This free event will assist patrons who have a knee-replacement surgery date scheduled as well as those who believe a knee-replacement surgery is in the future and want to learn more about what it entails. Caregivers and support people/family members also are encouraged to attend.

The Silvis-based event will be the first of six joint camps to be held throughout 2023 at a number of Quad Cities Rock Valley locations. Camps are slated to be held every two months.

Rock Valley's Elise Goodman, PT, DPT, OCS, will lead the inaugural event, which will focus on how to prepare for knee-replacement surgery, what to expect, returning home after surgery and how physical therapy can help pre-and-postoperatively.

Pre-operative exercises will be given to attendees to perform leading up to surgery to ensure a faster recovery. Participants looking to prolong the need for surgery also can benefit from the exercises to decrease pain and improve range of motion and strength.

For more information, go to www.Rockvalleypt.com.