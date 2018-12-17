HULL, Iowa -- A Rock Valley, Iowa, woman was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 75 southwest of Hull.
According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Molly Te Slaa, 30, was driving a 2007 Buick Rendezvous northbound on Highway 75 at 5:24 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and entered the southbound lane. Her vehicle collided with a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Wally Jansma, age 42, of Sioux Center, Iowa.
Te Slaa was taken by ambulance to Sioux Center Health where she was pronounced dead. Jansma was taken by ambulance to Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley for treatment of his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.