SIOUX CITY -- A leak in the Tyson Event Center's roof, which delayed NAIA tournament action Tuesday evening, has been repaired, according to city staff.

Stan LaFave, facilities maintenance supervisor, said roofers fixed a patch on the roof that had been torn open and another patch that had a hole through it.

"We had the roofers take care of that and, then, we noticed some other patches on the roof that looked like they had deteriorated, so we went ahead and fixed those at the same time," LaFave said. "We should be good to go."

The leak at the city-owned venue delayed the final two games in the Round of 16 by more than two hours, after officials discovered water dripping through the ceiling onto the court.

The Thomas More (Kentucky) vs. Cumberland (Tennesse) game, originally set for 6 p.m., had a tipoff instead around 8:30 p.m. That caused the Dordt vs. Montana Western game, originally set to begin at 8 p.m., to be pushed back until at least around 10:30 p.m.

Officials discovered water on the floor following the 3 p.m. game matching Dakota State (South Dakota) and Carroll (Montana).

Emily Vondrak, director of marketing at the Tyson, described the leak as "minimal," but she said any amount of water on a basketball court poses a safety issue.

"There was basically like a small section of the roof that hadn't been replaced yet, because they've been kind of working on updating it over time," she said. "I think with the snowmelt, there was a little water that got in between the roof and the membrane that you see when you look up in the venue."

Buckets remain secured in the ceiling as a precautionary measure. Winter weather is expected to impact the metro through Thursday.

LaFave said the area where the leak occurred is the only portion of the roof that hasn't been replaced in roughly 20 years.

"Down the road, it's going to get replaced. This is the last piece," he said.

The 10,000-seat Tyson had been owned and run by the city since it opened in 2003. OVG360, formerly Spectra, took over booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018, after the City Council voted to privatize the Tyson's operations.