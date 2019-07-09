SIOUX CITY -- Billionaire businessman and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot, who died Tuesday, went to great lengths during his life to honor his friend, George "Bud" Day, in the Vietnam War hero's hometown.
Day, who died in 2003, received the Medal of Honor for escaping the enemy for 10 days after the jet he was piloting was shot down over North Vietnam. During his 5 1/2 years of captivity as a POW in Hanoi, he defied his captors, despite repeated brutal torture.
One of Day's cellmates, James Stockdale, also a Navy pilot, became Perot's running mate in his 1992 presidential campaign, when he captured 19 percent of the vote as an independent.
At the request of Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Perot led a campaign to improve treatment of POWs held in North Vietnam. The businessman chartered two jets to fly medical supplies and the wives of POWs to Southeast Asia. The delegation was not allowed into North Vietnam, but some prisoners said after their release that conditions in the camps improved after the failed missions.
Day and Perot met at a reunion and became lifelong friends.
In 2001, Sioux City named its airport for Day, who at the time was the most decorated serviceman since Gen. Douglas MacArthur. Perot donated the funds for a 9-foot-tall statue of Day that stands in front of the Sioux Gateway Airport terminal.
As the story goes, Perot insisted on the exact height of the statute, recalling a famous moment at the Hanoi Hilton prison. In 1971, after the POWs moved into large open-bay cells, POW James Risner and several other captors organized a church service, which was considered a forbidden activity. The North Vietnamese guards interrupted the service and dragged Risner away for discipline. Day jumped on his bed and began to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," as the other 46 POWs joined in with their support.
"I felt like I was nine feet tall and could go bear hunting with a switch," Risner was later quoted as saying. Perot paid for a statue of Risner at the Air Force Academy that also stands nine feet high.
Perot attended the airport dedication ceremony for Day at Sioux Gateway, and also flew in some of his fellow POWs.
Four years later, Perot was a surprise guest at another Sioux City ceremony where the city renamed a portion of Sixth Street downtown for Day, who retired as a colonel in the Air Force, but recently was awarded a post-humorous promotion to the rank of general.
At the street naming ceremony, Perot praised the community for a richly deserved tribute.
"You haven't forgotten your hometown hero," Perot told the audience. "You are honoring this man in a way I wish our great heroes across the country should be honored."