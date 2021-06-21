Rotarians honor Ferris, Brockhaus for work with Sioux City homeless

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From 30 to 50 people received hot meals each night, said Joe Twidwell, who assisted Brockhaus with the distribution and introduced him at Monday's Rotary meeting.

Brockhaus also helped organize free meals for local law enforcement officers assigned to a series of protests downtown last summer.

His volunteer efforts also have included weekly visits to inmates in the Woodbury County Jail and mission trips to Haiti.

Ferris, a former Sioux City mayor and councilman, founded Sneaky's in 1979 with his brother Rick. Located along Gordon Drive, the third-generation family business, known for its broasted chicken and barbecued ribs, has become a staple in the community.

For the last few years, the Ferris family and Sneaky's have been involved with the Warming Shelter and the Soup Kitchen, serving meals at both locations.

Two years ago, as part of its 40th anniversary celebration, Sneaky's served free meals to the public at an event that raised over $134,000 for the Warming Shelter.

The family business has scheduled another fundraiser for its 42nd anniversary celebration on Sunday, with all proceeds this time going to Hope Street of Siouxland, a sober living home for 10 men.

Sneaky's will host a fundraiser dinner, silent auction and live auction at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday. There is no admission fee, but a free-will collection will be taken during the event, which will feature two live bands. All donations will be tax-deductible.

