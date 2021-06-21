Rotarians honor Ferris, Brockhaus for work with Sioux City homeless

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Rotary Club on Monday presented its top two community awards to a pair of men who have served the homeless with their time and their talents.
Longtime volunteer Dennis Brockhaus received the annual Service Above Self Award, while Dave Ferris of Sneaky’s Chicken received the annual Key Way Award.
The Service Above Self award is given to a local resident who has volunteered his or her services and talents to the community, usually with little or no recognition or public knowledge. The award, given since 1957, cannot go to a Rotarian.
Since 1986, the club has annually given the Key Way Award to a local leader who has contributed to the health and prosperity of the area through business and community involvement.
Brockhaus, a deacon for Knights of Columbus Council, has spent countless hours volunteering at the Soup Kitchen and Warming Shelter, two sites in downtown Sioux City that feed and house the homeless.
In late March 2020, after the Warming Shelter shuttered its doors a month early over concerns that the virus could spread quickly in the emergency shelter's tight quarters, Brockhaus and a few other citizens spearheaded a distribution of food, water, coats, blankets and other essential supplies to local residents living on the streets.
From 30 to 50 people received hot meals each night, said Joe Twidwell, who assisted Brockhaus with the distribution and introduced him at Monday's Rotary meeting.
Brockhaus also helped organize free meals for local law enforcement officers assigned to a series of protests downtown last summer.
His volunteer efforts also have included weekly visits to inmates in the Woodbury County Jail and mission trips to Haiti.
Ferris, a former Sioux City mayor and councilman, founded Sneaky's in 1979 with his brother Rick. Located along Gordon Drive, the third-generation family business, known for its broasted chicken and barbecued ribs, has become a staple in the community.
For the last few years, the Ferris family and Sneaky's have been involved with the Warming Shelter and the Soup Kitchen, serving meals at both locations.
Two years ago, as part of its 40th anniversary celebration, Sneaky's served free meals to the public at an event that raised over $134,000 for the Warming Shelter.
The family business has scheduled another fundraiser for its 42nd anniversary celebration on Sunday, with all proceeds this time going to Hope Street of Siouxland, a sober living home for 10 men.
Sneaky's will host a fundraiser dinner, silent auction and live auction at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday. There is no admission fee, but a free-will collection will be taken during the event, which will feature two live bands. All donations will be tax-deductible.