SIOUX CITY -- During the school year, the Rotary Club of Sioux City honors a high school senior each month. All of the 2022-23 honorees are scheduled to return to the club's meeting Monday at the MidAmerican Energy Community Room for a final presentation.

Club members then will vote to select the annual Student of the Year.

The students of the month include:

-- Rachel Noble, North

Noble has a 4.25 GPA and ranked third in her class at the time she was honored in September. She is a member of National Honor Society and Student Council, and is active in soccer and bowling. Noble is a member of the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission, has volunteered at Siouxland Foster Closet, and was head of the dance marathon committee and captain of the girls’ soccer team. She is the daughter of Daniel and Karla Noble of Sioux City.

-- Abigail Hammer, West

Hammer has a 4.21 GPA and ranked third in her class at the time she was honored in October. She is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, is Student Council president, and is active in volleyball, track and field, dance team, cheerleading, choir and band. Hammer has been part of many theatrical and dance productions, and has volunteered for several local organizations, including the Soup Kitchen, Food Bank of Siouxland, and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

She is the daughter of Amy and Steve Hammer of Sioux City.

-- Destiny Adams, East

Adams has a 4.08 GPA and ranked 13th in his class at the time he was honored in November. He served as Boys State Governor, was on the Homecoming Court, and is on the Gold Honor Role. He is active in football, track and field, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and he participated in a church mission trip.

He is the son of Ruth and Davidson Adams of Sioux City.

-- Grace Isabella Nelson, Bishop Heelan

Nelson has a 4.45 GPA and ranked first in her class at the time she was honored in December. She is secretary of the Student Council, serves on the Mayor’s Youth Commission Executive Council, is active with the Iowa Department of Human Rights Youth Program and received the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Award for Youth Action Squad for Racial Justice. She is active in Environmental Club as co-president, National Honors Society, the Heelan drama/theatre department, and serves as a board member on a nonprofit organization, FIRE Foundation of Northwest Iowa. Nelson is the daughter of Nic and Michelle Nelson of Sioux City.

-- Gabe Nash, North

Nash has a 4.21 GPA and ranked fifth in his class at the time he was honored in January. He is captain of the North track and cross country teams and received Academic All-Conference honors in the Missouri River Athletic Conference for cross country. He has previously been involved with swimming, baseball and band at North, and he has volunteered as a video technician and for Mercy Meals at his church.

He is the son of David and Shelly Nash of Sioux City.

-- Maya Augustine, West

Augustine, who was honored in February, has a 3.86 GPA and has been active in volleyball, softball, track, chamber choir, theatre, Student Council, National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society. She earned All-Missouri River Athletic Conference honors in volleyball for two years, and was crowned homecoming queen in fall 2022.

She is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine of Sioux City.

-- Lidya Tadesse, East.

Tadesse has a 4.47 GPA and ranked first in her class at the time she was honored in March. She has received the Borlaug Scholar, National African-American Recognition, AP Scholar with Distinction and Distinguished Young Women awards. She is president of National Honor Society and Environmental Club and is a class mentor for Mentors in Violence Prevention. She is a district officer in Iowa Youth Congress and is an executive council member of the Mayor’s Youth Commission.

She is the daughter of Metadel Mengistu and Mulugeta Birhanu of Sioux City.

-- Ella Demers, Bishop Heelan

Demers has a 4.40 GPA and ranked third in her class at the time she was honored on April 10. She is the National Honor Society vice president, Spanish Club president and serves on Student Council. She was drum major for the marching band, and has been active in vocal music, the school musical, show choir, Miracle Makers and the tennis team.

She is the daughter of Ron and Katie Demers of Sioux City.

-- Malachi Reynolds, Siouxland Christian

Reynolds has a 3.918 GPA and ranked fourth in his class at the time he was honored on April 17. He is captain of the speech team, acting treasurer of the Student Council and was nominated for All-State Speech in both his freshman and senior year. He was a captain on the football team and is also active in track and cross country, swimming, band and choir. He has served on the student leadership team at his church, and has attended mission trips in West Virginia and Oklahoma.