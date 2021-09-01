Royal Netherlands Air Force honors Iowa National Guard paint facility in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- This week, the Royal Netherlands Air Force picked up its last F-16 fighter aircraft painted at the Iowa Air National Guard paint facility in Sioux City.

The Dutch Air Force has been sending F-16s to the 185th Refueling Wing's facility as part of regular maintenance over the last 10 years.

Members of the Iowa paint crew were presented with several items this week, including a plaque, in appreciation of their contribution to helping maintain the Dutch aircraft.

This was the last Dutch F-16 painted at the Sioux City base as the Royal Netherland Air Force begins transitioning to flying the newer F-35s beginning next year.

The Netherlands Air Force's fighter jets are assigned to the Air National Guard’s 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Arizona, where they work with the Arizona National Guard as part of an international pilot training program.

