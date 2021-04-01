Ruben Navarrette: Americans want to know that Biden feels their pain

After just two short months in the White House, President Joe Biden has gone from the most empathetic person in politics to someone whose political instincts leave little room for empathy.

It is one of his most endearing personal qualities that Biden wears his emotions on his sleeve. The Irishman knows painfully well the lesson of the Emerald Isle - that, sooner or later, life will break your heart. Biden has had his heart broken at least three times - after losing his first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a terrible car crash the week before Christmas in 1972, and then losing his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

For the more than 30 years he served in the U.S. Senate, and the eight years he served as vice president, Biden exuded empathy. But, as president, so far, not so much.

You see it with guns. The fact that America suffered through two mass shootings in a week - leaving eight dead in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, and 10 dead in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22 - has gun control advocates hollering for the president to put his muscle behind enacting gun control legislation. It seems like a natural fit, given that Biden - back in the 1990s - helped pass the Brady Bill, which required background checks on most gun purchases and halted sales of some semi-automatic weapons.