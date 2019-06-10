If you go

WHAT: 34th annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, featuring former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as keynote speaker

WHEN: Sept. 17, with a 6 p.m. social hour, a 6:45 p.m. Chamber program and a 7:30 p.m. keynote presentation

WHERE: Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City

THINGS TO EXPECT: The Chamber will present the annual W. Edwards Deming Award for Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence, as well as the recognition of the 2019 Ambassador of the Year and the USS Sailor of the Year.

SEATING: As in past years, premium seating will be available on a first come first served basis. Premium seating may be reserved in block of 10 tickets by contacting the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at 712-255-7903. Individual tickets can be purchased at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or by visiting OrpheumLive.com.