Runoff in Missouri River basin even lower than expected

SIOUX CITY -- Continued dry conditions to the north and west of Sioux City have caused officials to lower the forecast for runoff into the Missouri River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday said runoff into the river's basin above Sioux City, already predicted to be below normal for 2022, is now expected to be lower than initially forecast. After February saw lower-than-average runoff, the corps lowered the runoff forecast for this year from 21.7 million acre-feet to 20.4 MAF. , 79% of the normal 25.8 MAF.

"The runoff in February was less than predicted, and we expect the lower-than-average runoff to continue in the coming months," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release. "The snow accumulation in both the plains and the mountains continues to be below average, and the soil moisture remains very low compared to normal."

February runoff was 0.9 million acre-feet, 78% of average, mainly due to the lack of snow accumulation and dry soil conditions, the corps said.

The 2022 forecast would be an improvement from the 15.2 MAF of runoff in 2021, the 10th lowest total in 123 years of record keeping.

Mountain snowpack that melts and feeds the Missouri River and its tributaries in the late spring and early summer is currently 80% to 82% of average. About 80% of the snowpack typically accumulates by this time.

Storage in the river's six reservoirs currently totals 48.1 MAF, 8 MAF below the system's flood control storage zone, which begins at 56.1 MAF and extends to 67.7 MAF, leaving extra room to store runoff from snowmelt and spring rains.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, continue at the winter release rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second and will be adjusted beginning in mid March to provide water flow support for navigation downstream.

