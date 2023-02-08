SIOUX CITY — The month of January was above average, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The federal government agency's Northwestern Division announced Tuesday that January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.1 million acre-feet which is 134% of the average. That "overperformance" is owed to hotter-than-expected temperatures in the upper basin which caused snowmelt runoff, per the Army Corps. (One acre-foot is approximately equivalent to 1.233 megaliters or 1.233 million liters.)

"Despite January’s runoff being above average, we expect 2023 runoff to remain below average,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, in a release. "Drought conditions currently exist across most of the basin."

Previously, the Army Corps of Engineers pegged the runoff forecast for Sioux City to be 21.1 million acre-feet which is 82% of the average.

"The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks," the Army Corps said in a release.

The agency went on to say it would be doing "minimum releases" in the wintertime, from Gavins Point Dam in Cedar County, Nebraska, and Yankton County, South Dakota, to conserve water in the system.

"With weather conditions and river stages forecast to be more seasonal over the next few weeks, System releases are returning to the minimum winter rates," Remus said in the release.