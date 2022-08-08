RURAL ROUTE 4: Fair week can be exhausting

As I sit down to write this column, I have to admit that I’m breathing a big sigh of relief. Fair week is over.

I’m sure I am joined in this feeling by hundreds of fair moms and dads across Scott County. While we love the fair and we love 4-H, fair week can be exhausting. I look around my house and barn to see piles of 4-H stuff that needs to be sorted through and put away again. I remember how many things got put on the backburner this week so that the boys could participate in the fair and we could be there with them.

Piles of 4-H papers, evaluations, ribbons of various colors, 4-H projects, livestock paraphernalia, feed and hay, coolers, laundry and probably some garbage await sorting and putting away this week. Thank goodness we aren’t taking livestock to the Iowa State Fair, so we have this week to get things put away. Other parents are already packing up what they need to head to the state fair this week for another round of 4-H competition.

As tiring as it can be, I still love the fair because of 4-H. I’m not a fan of the midway or the games or the concerts, I have to admit. What I enjoy, and I think Robb also enjoys, is seeing what the kids can accomplish, watching them compete, cheering for friends and neighbors, visiting with friends and hanging out in the barns. I love seeing the smiles of the 4-H kids, seeing people pitch in to help each other get ready for the show ring and families working together. We often joke that our fair experience is within a rectangle that is bordered by Dairy Drive and Grandstand way, plus Keppy Hall and perhaps a short trip to the Starlite Ballroom thrown in.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — 4-H is an amazing institution and the county fairs are as well. In 4-H, kids learn all sorts of life skills that will serve them well in the future. They learn public speaking — a skill many adults can’t manage. They learn responsibility and hard work. They learn to keep records and budgets and pay bills. They learn that sometimes no matter how hard you work at it, life throws you a curve ball and your animal cannot go to the fair, or it shows poorly. They may learn to grow vegetables, or sew, or cook, or do woodworking or robotics. They learn to use their imagination and create exhibits that amaze me. They learn to handle animals that often weigh much more than they do. They learn proper meeting conduct and Roberts’ Rules of Order. They choose many other projects in their areas of interest that teach them skills and information to last a lifetime. Yes, 4-H is amazing and not just for farm kids. Did you know that 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. was a 4-H member?

I will also throw out a challenge to all the kids out there to consider joining 4-H. You can contact the Iowa State Extension Office in Bettendorf for information on county clubs. I also throw out a challenge to all you adults out there to enter a project in one of the Mississippi Valley Fair class competitions that are exhibited in the Starlite Ballroom. There are hundreds of classes including original artwork, preserved/canned foods, baking, flower arranging, biggest vegetables, table setting, quilting, needlework, jewelry, cross stitch, scrapbooking, honey and beekeeping, photography, antiques, knitting, crochet, Christmas crafts, nicest alfalfa, most perfect corn cobs and the list goes on! There are lots of craft classes for kids as well, and even a class for Lego constructions! Anyone can enter for fun. The prizes are small, but you can earn a ribbon and the joy that comes with the achievement.

Perhaps this week I will have the time to get the laundry done, the house cleaned, the gardens weeded and the groceries purchased. I’ll go back to work and see what awaits me there — no doubt a busy week at the clinic. Life will get back to a more normal pace and schedule. That is, until school starts. Maybe I should pick what classes I will enter at the fair next year and start working on them now too! Do they have a class for biggest pile of laundry?