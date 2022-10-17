RURAL ROUTE 4: How a combine works, Part 2

Last time, I explained the difference between the two types of combine heads that we see here in Iowa (the corn head and the grain/soybean head). Today I will give you a very simplified explanation of how the rest of the combine works. Do you know why it’s called a combine? Quite simply, the machine combined the grain harvesting and the grain threshing, which used to be separate processes.

In early days, the harvesting was done by hand, and then the crop was put through a threshing machine. The 1940 National Cornhusking Championship was actually held in north Davenport, right about where the new Sterilite factory sits on the old Keppy farm. Farmers hand-picked cobs off the standing plants and threw them into a wagon as fast as they could. Thank goodness we don’t have to do that any longer! Similarly, wheat and other small grains were cut by hand and stacked or shocked, and then put through a threshing machine. The combine allows all this to happen at once mechanically, which vastly increased the speed of the harvest and made it much less labor-intensive.

In general, the corn ears or soybeans in the head move toward the center of the head, where augers and rollers push them into the feederhouse. This is the small front part of the combine that connects to the head itself. Rollers grab the ears or soybean plants and throw them back into the machine, where they knock against a spinning rotor. This rotor knocks the grain off the ears or out of the pods like water in a salad spinner. The grain moves toward the outside and falls down into a different set of augers. The rest of the material keeps moving backward because of the air movement and the rotor spinning it backward.

The grain then moves over a chaffer and several sets of sieves, where the loose dust and chaff are blown off the grain, and the grain falls through the sieves. These sieves are constantly shaking back and forth as the rotor spins. The chaff and dust and loose pieces of plant material blow toward the back of the machine where they are blown out by fans and chopped up by rotating knives to make the pieces as small as possible. This is what you see coming out the back end of the combine.

The grain moves through several augers and an elevator chain up into the grain tank in the top of the machine. As it fills up, you can see the corn or soybeans mounding up at the top of the combine. When the grain tank is full, the operator uses a swing auger that comes out from the side of the machine to unload the grain from the tank. Once the tank is empty, this auger is folded back in so you don’t hit it on anything by accident.

If you would like to see a visual explanation of this, I would encourage you to check out Millennial Farmer’s 2017 video on his YouTube channel, called How does a Combine Work? (go to https://youtu.be/OVMy_lDqOnY) In this video, he takes you on a guided tour of the inside of his combine by removing some of the covers and guards that hide the inner working parts. It’s a great 8-minute video that I encourage you all to watch if you are not familiar with combines.

Thanks for listening to my oversimplified explanation of combine function. I find these machines absolutely amazing. The engineering involved is fantastic, and there are certainly many very smart people who created and update these every year. If you or a youngster are looking for a career in technology, engineering, welding, fabrication, computer science, GPS or mechanics, farm equipment design and manufacturing is something you should definitely check out!